Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates 'skyrocketed' in Ron DeSantis' era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
allears.net
Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?
Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his "Keep Florida Free" rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
leesburg-news.com
Spike in electric bills prompts suspension of late fees in Leesburg
The Leesburg City Commission has authorized the suspension of late fees on unpaid utility bills effective Oct. 1. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice and applies to newly accrued late fees for all customers – commercial and residential. This measure was approved as one way to...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
You're saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
country1025.com
"Everyone Is Moving To Florida!" Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
WESH
Central Florida social security recipients react to biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years
Starting in January, retirees who get social security benefits will see a boost of 8.7%. It’ll be the biggest social security benefits increase in 40 years, but Americans are also facing the worst inflation since the 1980s. And all of this is happening during a critical affordable housing crisis in Central Florida.
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis' Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
New: Holiday wine advent calendar coming to Winn-Dixie stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-edition wine advent calendar in select stores. Winn-Dixie said that the advent calendars will feature a unique assortment of red, white and rosé varieties, including selections created by award-winning wineries. The new Mistletoe Magic Holiday Wine...
