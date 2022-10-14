ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?

Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Spike in electric bills prompts suspension of late fees in Leesburg

The Leesburg City Commission has authorized the suspension of late fees on unpaid utility bills effective Oct. 1. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice and applies to newly accrued late fees for all customers – commercial and residential. This measure was approved as one way to...
LEESBURG, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
country1025.com

“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy