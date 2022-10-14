ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Go with Gonsolin in Game 3, + Thoughts on Snell, Profar, & FS1’s Lackluster Broadcast Team

True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Dodgers-Padres NLDS set To resume Friday in San Diego

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Chris Taylor in left field in Friday's NLDS lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was benched in San Diego. In a matchup versus Padres' southpaw Blake...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. San Diego can clinch its...
