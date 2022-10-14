Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Go with Gonsolin in Game 3, + Thoughts on Snell, Profar, & FS1’s Lackluster Broadcast Team

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.

