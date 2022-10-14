Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Go with Gonsolin in Game 3, + Thoughts on Snell, Profar, & FS1’s Lackluster Broadcast Team

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
MLB playoffs: Padres rise up with 5-run rally to slay Dodgers, advance to all-wild card NLCS vs. Phillies
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Some...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment
Padres pitcher Blake Snell doesn't care to talk much about his last postseason start, a night that ended with the Dodgers hoisting the World Series trophy.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.
Dodgers-Padres NLDS set To resume Friday in San Diego
The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Chris Taylor in left field in Friday's NLDS lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was benched in San Diego. In a matchup versus Padres' southpaw Blake...
KPBS
'Pretty insane' crowd expected for game 3 of Padres-Dodgers NLDS at Petco Park
The first postseason game at Petco Park with fans since 2006 will be played Friday with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at one game apiece in a National League Division Series. "I expect it to be pretty insane, which I'm really excited about," Blake Snell, the...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Jaime Jarrín’s vast influence, LA’s Game 4 elimination
The abrupt ending to the Dodgers regular season sadly also meant the end of a legendary career, with Jaime Jarrín retiring after an incredible 64 years calling Dodgers games. James Wagner at the New York Times profiled Jarrín, including the legacy he left for several broadcasters over the years.
NBC Sports
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. San Diego can clinch its...
