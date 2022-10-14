Read full article on original website
247Sports
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. the 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley Comeback Falls Short
Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
COLUMN: Strong Start To Season Could Set Up Strong Finish For Kiffin's Rebels
Ole Miss sits at 7-0 after a win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With what remains on the schedule, where will this team finish its season?
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
Everything Mike Houston said after ECU's thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media after the team’s thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis in four overtimes on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ECU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play with the win. Here’s everything Houston had to say after the game, including a full video press conference at the end of the article.
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
desotocountynews.com
Hustle single-game ticket sales and promo schedule released
Themed Nights include Winter Wonderland, Hustle & Hounds and Grizz Night – The Memphis Hustle is announcing that single-game tickets are now on sale, and its promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, which feature a variety of themed nights and giveaways. Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are...
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools
The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
