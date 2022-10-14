Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services
Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Alexander Thibodeau
Alexander Thibodeau is an attorney at Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s Grand Rapids office. While he has carved out a legal profession in Grand Rapids by focusing on general and commercial litigation, Thibodeau also has “transplanted” himself into the community. Thibodeau is a member of the Grand...
Your guide to weekend events throughout West Michigan
There’s plenty to do in the Grand Rapids area, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to start. Our Michelle Dunaway did your research for you, so you can make the most out of this weekend!
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan advertising industry attracts national attention
A Grand Haven-based advertising agency is making an economic impact in West Michigan. HAVEN | a creative hub is a marketing, messaging and branding firm that has a different model than other companies. Founded by Bill McKendry, HAVEN | a creative hub operates on a “hub model” where it hires individuals and partners with entities including media agencies, production companies and contract companies around the country, in addition to its own 10-member team.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 recipient: Ollie Howie
Ollie Howie is a 27-year-old Harvard grad and new Grand Rapids transplant making an impact in the venture capital industry. As the managing director for the New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF), Howie is responsible for guiding the work of the organization to achieve its mission by sourcing deal flow and building relationships with investors and the community.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
WWMTCw
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Labor market liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Zachary Verhulst
Zachary Verhulst is walking in his father’s footsteps. His father was a small business owner and Verhulst has replicated that by creating a business of his own. Verhulst is the founder and managing principal of Pure Architects, an architectural firm in Grand Rapids. “I made a decision to embark...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Jumpin’ Java offers ‘wonderful drinks and food items’
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Jumpin’ Java has been a long-standing cafe for people to grab gourmet coffee creations, baked goods and savory sandwiches and soups for the past 23 years. Owner Erin Lyon took over the cafe in 2016 from the previous owner Doris Fekken, who owned the business for 18 years.
Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes
The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
40 Under 40: This class leads the charge for change
Change is never linear. But often there are recognizable guideposts along the way to indicate change is coming. In its simplest form, change often is marked by a loosely defined path of outcry, debate, negotiation, experimentation and finally action. Looking back on the past dozen or so classes of 40...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Latricia Trice
Latricia Trice has spent more than a decade climbing up the marketing ladder locally and internationally. She recently became the supervisor of corporate social responsibility at Amway Corporation, where she leads global and domestic social impact strategies, initiatives, programs and partnerships that support health/nutrition and economic empowerment. Trice has led...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: John Behrens
John Behrens’ influence in the cider industry reaches around the world. Behrens, founder and president of Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, is president of the Michigan Cider Association (MCA) and treasurer of the American Cider Association, and is instrumental in the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition held annually in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Joshua Hulst
Joshua Hulst co-founded Michigan Software Labs in 2010. Now known as MichiganLabs, the company’s mission is to make iPhone and Android app development more accessible for organizations, businesses and entrepreneurs using a team of technically advanced developers and designers — the ideal environment for an entrepreneur who learned to code on his own.
