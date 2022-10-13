FLIGHT PATHS: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has sold its private jet, and its chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault will now rent one when necessary. The French luxury titan made the disclosure Monday in an interview broadcast on Radio Classique, saying “now no one will know where I go.” He and his son Antoine Arnault, head of communications and image at LVMH, had been convened to talk about the fifth edition of the Journées Particulières, the massive event that attracted more than 200,000 visitors to ateliers in 57 of LVMH’s luxury maisons.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO