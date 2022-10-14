Read full article on original website
Related
kaplantoday.com
Vernon Louis Miller
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Vernon Louis Miller, who passed away at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana on October10, 2022, at 95 years of age. He was...
kaplantoday.com
Roland Manceaux
YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
kaplantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
Comments / 0