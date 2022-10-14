ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
Parade

Say Goodbye to the O'Briens! The Series Finale of 'Chesapeake Shores' Is Here!

It's a bittersweet moment for Chessies, as fans of Chesapeake Shores like to call themselves. After six seasons, the Hallmark Channel series comes to an end. In the series finale, Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. As Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound for all of the O'Brien clan.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
