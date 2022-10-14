Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Revo Foods, Mycorena using 3D printing to create fungi-based seafood alternatives
Vienna, Austria-based Revo Foods has announced a research collaboration with Gothenburg, Sweden-based biotechnology company Mycorena to explore 3D printing of seafood alternatives. Mycorena has developed a fungi-based mycoprotein, and the collaborative research will be conducted to explore if it is viable to use it in combination with 3D food printing...
Israeli startup's plant-based salmons saves fish population thanks to 3D printing
The project started with the goal to save marine life.
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
Researchers create material that transforms from soft to hard when exposed to light
For the first time, researchers use only light and a catalyst to change properties such as hardness and elasticity in molecules of the same type, according to a new study published October 13 in Science. Inspired by living things like trees and shellfish, the team created a unique material that...
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
TechCrunch
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
Fast Company
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
A new ceramic material that can form tiny, intricate shapes could transform smartphones
Engineers at Northeastern University have created a novel type of ceramic that can be shaped into tiny, intricate shapes, opening up a wide range of new uses in electronics. The innovative materials, known as thermoformable ceramics, were created by "accident" in a lab but had potential applications, including more effective and long-lasting heat sinks.
techeblog.com
Researchers Develop Smart Plastic That Transitions from Stretchy Soft to Hard in Visible Light
There’s already a material that is as light as plastic, yet stronger than steel, and now, a smart plastic capable of transitioning from a stretchy soft to hard in visible light. To create this material, chemists began with a monomer, and after testing a dozen catalysts, they found one that, when added to their monomer and shown visible light, resulted in a semi-crystalline polymer similar to synthetic rubber.
3printr.com
The RotBot: Non-planar 4-axis 3D printing
One of the many advantages of 3D printing is the high degree of geometric freedom. Of course, there are some limitations here as well, as the printing of overhangs with a filament-based 3D printer shows. Now, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Winterthur, Switzerland, has unveiled a modified Prusa MK3 called RotBot to help with just that.
aiexpress.io
The multi-billion-dollar potential of synthetic data
Artificial knowledge shall be an enormous trade in 5 to 10 years. For example, Gartner estimates that by 2024, 60% of knowledge for AI functions shall be artificial. Such a knowledge and the instruments used to create it have vital untapped funding potential. Right here’s why. Artificial knowledge can...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Frontier Launches First Ever Social Impact Program Broadband for Good
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.(NASDAQ: FYBR): This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005381/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
A Danish Tech Company is Disrupting the Search for Medical Distributors
The old ways of finding and training distributors are completely over. The Danish company A2Nitro will support medical companies around the world by creating and supporting the foundation of a successful partnership. The world is going into a crisis and the search for new distributors is going to be even...
TechCrunch
DIY: 5 ways disruptive component startups can win over OEMs
But hardware startups are challenging. Think of it as the business version of the age-old question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” You have to figure out which comes first: The components you’re creating or the devices that are designed to use those components. This...
Phys.org
Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers
Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
See the presentations that hot healthcare startups used to raise millions from top VCs
We compiled the pitch decks that healthcare startups like Tia, Omada, and Cedar have used to win over investors.
TechCrunch
PayPal debuts a new rewards program that combines Honey’s discounts with other ways to earn
The deal for Honey was intended to give PayPal a better position in the face of the increased competition in the payments space from larger rivals, including Appl, Google and even Facebook (now Meta). The battle for consumer adoption of online and mobile payments had shifted away from the checkout page itself, to compete against all the other places people go to discover, browse, get inspired and deal-hunt — including on retailers’ sites and on social platforms, like Instagram, Pinterest, and today, TikTok.
