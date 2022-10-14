ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed to The Daily Beast that the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. She added to the BBC that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years, but she did not disclose what the illness was.“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Daniel Radcliffe Mourns ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane After His Death: ‘One Of The Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement following the death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
CELEBRITIES
mailplus.co.uk

My secret love for Emma, by Harry Potter baddie Malfoy

HARRY Potter star Tom Felton has spoken of his ‘secret love’ for Emma Watson, saying what started as an on-set friendship deepened into something more significant. In his new memoir Felton, 35, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy, says he came to understand that the actress was a ‘kindred spirit’ and they have formed a lifelong bond after meeting on set.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Robbie Coltrane’s Message To ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: “I’ll Not Be Here, Sadly, But Hagrid Will”

Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...
MOVIES
comicon.com

Glamour

Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut

Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

