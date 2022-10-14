Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed to The Daily Beast that the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. She added to the BBC that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years, but she did not disclose what the illness was.“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years...
Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over
Emma Watson shared that filming one scene for the 'Harry Potter' movies was a pretty miserable experience. Which one was it?
ohmymag.co.uk
Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away
J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
Daniel Radcliffe Mourns ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane After His Death: ‘One Of The Funniest People I’ve Met’
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement following the death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
mailplus.co.uk
My secret love for Emma, by Harry Potter baddie Malfoy
HARRY Potter star Tom Felton has spoken of his ‘secret love’ for Emma Watson, saying what started as an on-set friendship deepened into something more significant. In his new memoir Felton, 35, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy, says he came to understand that the actress was a ‘kindred spirit’ and they have formed a lifelong bond after meeting on set.
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reveals he 'always had a secret love' for co-star Emma Watson
"Harry Potter" star Tom Felton revealed that he secretly had romantic feelings for his co-star Emma Watson. The 35-year-old actor admitted that there was "a spark" between him and the 32-year-old actress in his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard", obtained by The Evening Standard.
Harry & Meghan ‘contradict’ their own stories in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
Robbie Coltrane’s Message To ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: “I’ll Not Be Here, Sadly, But Hagrid Will”
Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...
AOL Corp
'Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling and More Pay Tribute
Robbie Coltrane's death has triggered an outpour of tributes from his colleagues in Hollywood. The actor, who died at 72 on Friday, became a household name for his portrayal as Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films. Following the news of his death, he is being remembered for his kindness and incredible talent.
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut
Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
Robbie Coltrane's co-stars share heartwarming tributes in wake of Hagrid actor's death
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Warner Bros film adaptations of the Harry Potter series of books, passed away at the age of 72 on 14 October. Over the weekend, tributes have poured out from co-stars and actors as well as fans who hold his portrayal of the kindly character in high regard.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Movie About John Candy, Comedian’s Children Respond
A montage of the prolific career of John Candy could be a movie all on its own, and Ryan Reynolds has plans to do something along those lines. The Canadian-born actor announced plans to make a documentary all about the Uncle Buck star. Candy, who would have been 72 this...
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
Comments / 3