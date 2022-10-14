8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana

justin sullivan/getty images

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think the one thing that we tend to be famous for is our food, especially our desserts.

Louisiana is home to several desserts that are one of a kind. Now, the rest of the world may make them and add their own spin to them but there is nothing like coming back to their birthplace and having one of these delicious desserts.

I ran across a story from Only in Louisiana , about unique desserts that were first created in Louisiana , and thought that it was a great story. So I wanted to put my own spin on things and showcase the top eight unique desserts that were born right here in Louisiana.

Of course, these eight desserts are fan favorites that can be found pretty much anywhere in the state.

Here are 8 unique desserts to Louisiana:

1) Bananas Foster

2) Sno-Balls

3) Beignets

4) Crème Brûlée

5) King Cake

6) Pralines

7) Doberge Cake

8) Bread Pudding

I am not big on sweets but I can honestly say that some of these are my absolute favorite desserts. Once summer hits I have to get a sno-ball immediately and when it comes to Beignets I am all in. I don’t care how far out of my way I have to go when I get into New Orleans my car always finds its way to Cafe du Monde for an iced coffee and an order of Beignets.