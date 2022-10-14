Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Yardbarker
Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball
Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
2000-01 Lakers Players' Salaries: Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant Were Worth Half Of The Team's Salary
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were an unstoppable duo during the Lakers' three-peat
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament...
LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?
With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate
The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst on D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension: 'I Have Not Heard Any Discussion'
It does not appear the Minnesota Timberwolves are in any hurry to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension. "I have not heard any discussion about (D'Angelo Russell) getting an extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast. Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News responded to Windhorst...
Bleacher Report
Is the NBA Really Rigged for Richest Teams? The Numbers May Surprise You
Another Golden State Warriors title is disheartening, at least to teams that look at the Warriors' $170.3 million tax bill for the 2021-22 season and think, "I can't compete with that." Now, the franchise is doubling down with extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Golden State's payroll could reach...
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contract Extensions with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have signed Andrew Wiggins to a massive extension that ties him to the team for the next five seasons, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. That news followed a report from Wojnarowski that the Warriors and Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension
Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future. Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known. ESPN's Bobby Marks...
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
Bleacher Report
Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension
The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'
There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:. "It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds." The guard said both players are "like a brother" to...
