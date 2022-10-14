ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump releases letter to Jan. 6 committee ranting about its investigation

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQVeR_0iZ59s1C00

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, after the panel over his role in the insurrection.

In — which includes a 10-page appendix and photos of the crowd at his rally that preceded the attack — Trump rants about the committee's investigation and repeats false claims about the 2020 election. But the former president does not say whether he would comply with a subpoena.

“Dear Chairman Thompson, THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” the letter begins before launching into a litany of complaints and grievances.

Referring to the bipartisan panel as a “Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots,” Trump explains that the point of his letter is to express his “anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt.

“Despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself,” Trump writes. “Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, go unblemished and untouched, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago.”

“The Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before,” Trump adds. “It is a Witch Hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years. You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right. These people

have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow.”

The letter, which was released a day after , did not directly address Thursday's presentation, including the — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — sheltering in an undisclosed location as a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed through the halls of Capitol.

In the footage, Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are seen at the height of the violence calling various Trump administration officials to ask for help from federal law enforcement and requesting that they deploy the national guard.

In his letter, Trump claims that he “fully authorized” National Guard troops to be present at the Capitol before Jan. 6, but that Democrats, including Pelosi, refused the authorization.

However, there is no record of Trump authorizing National Guard troops to be at the U.S. Capitol before the attack, and .

Christopher Miller, who was serving as acting defense secretary on the day of the insurrection, that Trump never gave an order to have National Guard troops ready.

Comments / 3

Richard Hernandez
2d ago

DOJ he should be in prison. Do not be afraid I & millions will help you place jim in a jail cell.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon after Jan 6 contempt case

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy