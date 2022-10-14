ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden homes that showcase this warm material beautifully

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcome. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a cedar-clad cantilevered cabin– this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
TRAVEL
tinyhousetalk.com

Tall Guy’s Self-Built Tiny Home

Nick had always admired tiny homes, and with parents in the construction industry and some money in his pocket, he finally decided it was time to build one! He moved in around March of 2020, and has now enjoyed over two years living tiny. He’s quite tall, so he made...
HOME & GARDEN
getnews.info

SWEETHOMEUSA Home Decor A House of All Luxury, Innovative and Classy Home Décor Items

USA – October 13, 2022 – SWEETHOMEUSA home décor has been dealing in home décor indoor and outdoor items that will completely meet with the requirements and needs of your home with style, elegance, and comfort available in the market compatible prices. Since SWEETHOMEUSA home décor inception they started winning the hearts of the costumers with the quality, beautiful designs, reliability, comfort, and affordability and in the short span of time becomes the most trusted name in high-quality furniture and home decor. Today, it is widely recognized as an industry trendsetter and leader offering a complete range of home and office furniture, kitchens, doors, wardrobes, flooring, accessories, and bespoke furniture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island

A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy