Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'feels pretty strongly' Dak Prescott will start vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, back soon. It just likely won’t be this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?
Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions visit in Week 7
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS Lions @
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott plans on sending Cooper Rush to the bench this week
Dallas Cowboys fans will soon be bidding farewell to their fill-in quarterback as Dak Prescott recovers from his thumb injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Prescott if he believes he will make his return this week, and the quarterback responded: “Yeah, for sure....
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 7
The final push towards the 2022 high school football postseasons kicked off Friday night. Some of the top contenders looked the part. And, individually, a pair of quarterbacks and a par of running backs racked up impressive performances.
NBC Connecticut
Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Another Win, New England Now 3-3 on the Season
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe -- pronounced ZAPP-ee -- was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries.
Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'
Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
NBC Connecticut
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Works, When Is It and the Rules
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is...
NBC Connecticut
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
NBC Connecticut
Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
NBC Connecticut
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
Joel Embiid, Several 76ers Support Eagles vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and some of his teammates were in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6 top plays: Eagles top Cowboys; Bills edge Chiefs
Week 6 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups. In the early games, the New York Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants improved to 5-1 by rallying late to beat the Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons surprised the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Good news along the OL vs. Cowboys
The Eagles have their full starting offensive line intact tonight against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Mailata will return after missing last week’s game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and has gotten back enough range of motion and strength in that shoulder to play.
