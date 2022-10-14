Read full article on original website
Related
‘Survivor’: How Much Money Does Jeff Probst Make Each Season?
Read on to discover how much money Jeff Probst makes each season as the host and executive producer of 'Survivor' on CBS.
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
bravotv.com
Fraser Olender Teases Below Deck Season 10: "There's a Lot of Drama"
The Below Deck chief stew promised there's "a lot to look forward to," during BravoCon 2022. Bigger boat, bigger problems? When Below Deck returns for Season 10, the crew will be welcoming charters aboard the 197-foot St. David, aka the largest motor yacht in franchise history. As chief stew Fraser Olender teased at BravoCon 2022, however, not everything will be smooth sailing.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Popculture
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama
After 13 years, its fantastic how much of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast is still intact from the show's early day. Let's get reacquainted with them.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Diane Gets a Surprise Visitor — and Elena Stuns Nate With Her Decision
Billy feels betrayed by someone he thought was a friend. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 26 – 30, Diane gets a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy met with Chelsea last week after Johnny and Connor’s playdate, and she...
Bravo And Peacock Pick Up New Seasons Of ‘Below Deck’ Franchise
Bravo has picked up Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for seasons four and eight, respectively, while Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second year. All are set to air in 2023. Season 10 of Below Deck premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET while Below Deck Adventure debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Both air on Bravo. Below Deck will return with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender going back to the Caribbean on motor yacht St. David. They’re joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley...
Watch: Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of "Tulsa King," its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring "Rocky" icon Sylvester Stallone.
‘The Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan Was Originally Considered for Jeff Probst’s ‘Survivor’ Gig
Two of the most popular CBS reality competition shows — 'The Amazing Race' and 'Survivor' — could have been very different if Phil Keoghan and Jeff Probst switched jobs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 guest star so far
If The Simpsons made guest star appearances on animated shows hip, there’s no hipper place for someone famous to go these days than Rick and Morty. Following in the footsteps of The Simpsons, South Park, and a slew of other animated series, Rick and Morty has featured scores of stars lending their pipes to the absurd (and absurdly good) series. From both Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt, Jemaine Clement, Matthew Broderick, Paul Giamatti, and several stars of Dan Harmon’s other show, Community, Rick and Morty pops in guest stars throughout its seasons like Rick pops alien pills. The current campaign, season six, has been no different. Except the crew behind Rick and Morty, including creator Justin Roiland, keep things very, very tight to the vest, so knowing who is going to appear in an upcoming episode is tough to decipher.
Ratings: CBS' Fire Country Marks Fall's Most-Watched Series Premiere
In the latest TV show ratings, there was a five-way tie for the Friday demo win, Blue Bloods copped the night’s largest audience, and CBS’ Fire Country emerged as the fall’s most-watched series launch (so far). CBS | A gorgeous S.W.A.T. premiere drew 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down just a tick from its previous averages. Fire Country debuted to 5.7 mil and a 0.4, drawing a few more viewers than NBC-bound time slot predecessor Magnum P.I. (which last season averaged 5.2 mil/0.4). Fire Country averaged a TVLine reader grade of “B+,” with 86% planning to stay...
The Ringer
Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’
Larry is joined by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director Travon Free to discuss his new documentary 38 at the Garden on HBO. They begin the conversation by sharing why he wanted to make the film and how it exposes the limitations society places on a particular narrative or stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player as a Taiwanese American. Next, they talk about the importance of telling stories like Lin’s to strengthen our society against bigotry, the importance of representation in all facets of life, and audience reception to the film (23:25). After the break, Travon talks about life after winning an Oscar, which in turn leads to an in-depth discussion about intellectual property, how major studios will recycle IP to generate revenue, and how aspiring writers can use IP to break into the industry (37:26). Finally, Travon details the advantages and complications of being part of a dual-director team with Martin Desmond Roe and his infatuation with Formula 1 racing (57:03).
Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
startattle.com
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 4) “To Die For” trailer, release date
Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. Simone’s unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty’s love life, and Elena’s high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery.
Comments / 0