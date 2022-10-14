ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX
Remembering Morgan Christian

PORT NECHES-GROVES — "Hearts are aching, but we have each other." That's how Mike Tobias, the uncle of Morgan Christian and NDN Press Adviser, is describing the sudden loss of the beloved classmate and family member. It's a loss felt deeply by her family and her PN-G family. Morgan...
PORT NECHES, TX
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
GROVES, TX

