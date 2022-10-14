Read full article on original website
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
The Agape Way Foundation in Beaumont bringing awareness to violence against women of color
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont domestic violence foundation hosted its inaugural ball to not only honor trailblazing women in the community, but to advocate for women of color who have experienced domestic violence. Tara Parramore is the organizer of the Inaugural Black Monarch Ball held Sunday and presented by The...
Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday to honor memories of Port Neches-Groves student
To help comfort broken hearts, Port Neches-Groves High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan Christian, a student who died on Friday of an unexpected medical-related problem. The PN-G family has been grieving following the loss of the high school student. The candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday, Oct....
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
Still time to enjoy Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — If you haven't made it out to the 2022 Groves Pecan Festival, there's still time. You have all day Sunday, which is last day of the 2022 event.
Moment of silence at PN-G game honors student who died Friday morning
PORT NECHES-GROVES — There was a moment of silence at the PN-G High School football game in honor of a student who died Friday morning. The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of the student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting...
Remembering Morgan Christian
PORT NECHES-GROVES — "Hearts are aching, but we have each other." That's how Mike Tobias, the uncle of Morgan Christian and NDN Press Adviser, is describing the sudden loss of the beloved classmate and family member. It's a loss felt deeply by her family and her PN-G family. Morgan...
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — Join us Friday nights at 10:35p.m. for the KFDM Tailgate Party. Goose Creek Memorial vs Port Arthur Memorial 13-63.
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
