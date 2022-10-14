Read full article on original website
Related
Rugby League World Cup: Australia beats Fiji 42-8 – as it happened
Australia overcame an early scare to run away with their first game of the Rugby League World Cup
‘They are brutal’: New Zealand trounce Wales at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions and tournament hosts New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 56-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday to lock up the top spot in Pool A and a place in the quarter-finals along with England and Canada. Prolific winger Portia Woodman and 18-year-old centre Sylvia Brunt both crossed...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Namibia shock Sri Lanka and Netherlands beat UAE on opening day
Namibia (163-7) beat Sri Lanka (108 all out) by 55 runs. Netherlands (112-7) beat United Arab Emirates (111-8) by three wickets. Namibia v Sri Lanka scorecard; Netherlands v United Arab Emirates scorecard; Group A table. Namibia, ranked 14th in the world, shocked Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka to win by...
'Utter shambles!': Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after 'embarrassing' opening ceremony falls flat - and organisers blame 'technical errors' for awkward atmosphere at St James' Park
Rugby League World Cup chiefs have apologised after a 'technical error' caused the opening ceremony to fall flat, with fans labelling the pre-tournament entertainment as 'embarrassing'. England's opening game against Samoa was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park, with the PA system failing to work during the...
Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia
Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA・
Wasps enter administration as 167 rugby club employees made redundant
Wasps have been placed into administration and immediately ceased trading, forcing their 167 employees in redundancy. Wasps, one of only four ever-present teams in the Premiership, were last week suspended from the league, only a week after Worcester Warriors were wound up.Former Premiership and European champions Wasps had been due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.more to follow...
Rugby League World Cup starts with shambles as PA system goes out before England opener leaving Kaiser Chiefs red faced
KAISER CHIEFS frontman Ricky Wilson was forced to keep the crowd entertained at the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. That’s after the public address system BROKE at St James’ Park. The embarrassing incident occurred just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa which the hosts won...
Thomas Tuchel Interested In England Job If Gareth Southgate Leaves After World Cup
Tuchel is currently unemployed after being fired by Chelsea in September.
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
Kangaroos kick away from Fiji in eight-try trouncing at Rugby League World Cup
Australia defeated Fiji 42-8 in their RLWC round one clash at Leeds with Harry Grant and Cameron Munster masterminding an eight-try victory
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Scotland shock West Indies with 42-run win as George Munsey and Mark Watt shine
Scotland shocked Group B favourites West Indies with a 42-run victory in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Mark Watt took 3-12, and Brad Wheal and Michael Leask picked up two wickets each as Scotland bowled the two-time winners out for 118 after posting 160-5. West Indies were...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters
Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the try line, while one successful conversion was scored by Elinor Snowsill.But Ioan Cunningham’s side...
Diamonds gagged by Netball Australia amid Hancock Prospecting sponsor saga
The Diamonds have closed ranks after a week of on-court defeats and off-court controversy, heading home on the brink of losing a second-straight Constellation Cup for the first time. Stacey Marinkovich’s side will swap New Zealand for Melbourne on Monday, snapping a long run away from home. The Australians will...
Matt Mason lands fast bowling role with England Women
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to take over as England Women’s fast bowling coach.The 48-year-old Australian spent the 2022 season at Edgbaston after previously working with Leicestershire and Worcestershire, having spent a prolific decade as a player with the Pears.England are currently looking for a new head coach following the departure of Lisa Keightley, but are continuing to build their backroom team.Jonathan Finch, director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of Matt.We're absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of MattJonathan Finch“He was...
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
Comments / 0