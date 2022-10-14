Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the try line, while one successful conversion was scored by Elinor Snowsill.But Ioan Cunningham’s side...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO