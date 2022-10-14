ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
NJ.com

Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
BRONX, NY
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency

2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Boone explains why Yankees did not use Clay Holmes in 9th

The New York Yankees blew a lead in the 9th inning on Saturday night to lose Game 3 of the ALDS, and many wondered why Aaron Boone left closer Clay Holmes in the bullpen. The Yankees entered the 9th with a 5-3 lead over the Cleveland Indians. Boone Began the inning with Wandy Peralta, who got the last out of the 7th inning and pitched a scoreless 8th. Peralta got a fly out before allowing two straight singles, at which point New York brought in Clarke Schmidt.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead

Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered in the clutch once again Saturday, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the postseason. The 24-year-old stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Guardians fate resting on his shoulders. On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez poked...
CLEVELAND, OH
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “He knows how we feel”

“He knows how we feel,” Billy Eppler said about Jacob deGrom regarding his pending free agency. He twice referred to deGrom as a Hall of Famer and said he has had conversations with deGrom regarding his contract. The Mets are planning to be big spenders again in 2023, writes...
QUEENS, NY

