Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Cleveland Guardians announce Game 3 of ALDS vs. New York Yankees at Progressive Field is sold out
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Guardians return home to Progressive Field on Saturday, a sold-out crowd will be present for Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS). On Friday, the Guardians announced that Game 3 against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field has officially sold out.
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Cleveland Guardians rally to beat Yankees, 6-5, in ninth inning for 2-1 lead in ALDS
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardiac Kids did it again. Down to their last two outs and faced with the prospect of falling behind 2-1 in the American League Division Series, the Guardians turned the tables on the Yankees on Saturday night with 6-5 come-from-behind win in the ninth inning. The...
Aaron Boone explains why Yankees did not use Clay Holmes in 9th
The New York Yankees blew a lead in the 9th inning on Saturday night to lose Game 3 of the ALDS, and many wondered why Aaron Boone left closer Clay Holmes in the bullpen. The Yankees entered the 9th with a 5-3 lead over the Cleveland Indians. Boone Began the inning with Wandy Peralta, who got the last out of the 7th inning and pitched a scoreless 8th. Peralta got a fly out before allowing two straight singles, at which point New York brought in Clarke Schmidt.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead
Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered in the clutch once again Saturday, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the postseason. The 24-year-old stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Guardians fate resting on his shoulders. On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez poked...
ALDS Game 3 sights, sounds at Yankees-Guardians game: Happy bride, crazy parking prices, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans were out in full force for the sold-out American League Divisional Series Game 3 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Downtown from E. 4th Street to the Gateway District and surrounding areas were filled hours before the game. Here are...
Mets Morning News: “He knows how we feel”
“He knows how we feel,” Billy Eppler said about Jacob deGrom regarding his pending free agency. He twice referred to deGrom as a Hall of Famer and said he has had conversations with deGrom regarding his contract. The Mets are planning to be big spenders again in 2023, writes...
