KNX anchor Dick Helton retires after 24 years

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — Longtime KNX anchor Dick Helton retired Friday after 24 years on the air and 53 years in the all-news format.

Helton joined KNX in 1998, anchoring P.M. drive after spending years reporting at WBBM in Chicago. In 2000, he moved to political reporting before settling into his home anchoring A.M. Drive with Vicky Moore in 2008.

"I have had the good fortune to work for only one company my entire professional career and only two radio stations," Helton said.

His 53 years of continuous service as a news anchor with Audacy —formerly Entercom and CBS Radio — set records. He was the second-longest tenured employee at the company.

Listeners wished Helton well, calling in to share their thoughts and memories of the beloved news anchor and wishing him a happy retirement.

"Dick wakes me up every morning! We will miss you and your excellent reporting," tweeted Connie Barilla. "[I] always loved that you didn't hesitate asking the tough questions."

Helton's "sugar-like voice," as one caller described it, was so magical he held onto listeners who had moved out of the region.

"I now live near Minneapolis and I stream Dick Helton every weekday," said Bobby rivers. "What a class act. I'll miss him."

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer wished the legendary anchor farewell, calling his voice "strong" and "reassuring." Congressman Adams Schiff also recognized the L.A. staple's accomplishments Friday, phoning into the morning show to wish him farewell.

Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts and memories of Helton.

"Love that he’s a reporter to the very end," tweeted one listener. "He turned a farewell visit from corporate into an interview about the future of news radio," referencing an in-studio visit Friday morning from Audacy CEO David Field. "I’ll miss hearing him every morning."

Beyond broadcasting, Helton has paid it forward by mentoring journalism students at the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism. Now, he said there'll be more time to do that.

"At a time when journalism is being attacked by those who fear the truth and its impact on their agenda, it is more important than ever to support the young men and women who are following us into this proud profession," said Helton.

Congratulations, Dick. Southern California thanks you.

