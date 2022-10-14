Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Glen Ellen, CA
A laid-back and pleasantly inviting village in Sonoma Valley, Glen Ellen is your ideal place for a relaxing countryside escape. This census-designated place in Sonoma County, California, has less than a thousand recorded population in the 2000 US census. Nevertheless, it is home to many boutique hotels, gourmet restaurants, beautiful...
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
wine-searcher.com
Napa Lawsuit Plants Seeds of Doubt
What does the verb "to plant" actually mean? The answer may be decided in a California courtroom, with huge implications for the future of Napa Valley. A successful high-end winemaker filed an interesting lawsuit against Napa County last week, claiming that it doesn't have the right to stop him from installing a vineyard on a hillside because he didn't move any earth to do it.
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Guerneville
The calendar may say that summer is over, but Sonoma County refuses to listen, with sunny days lingering through October. And while many wine-loving visitors and locals are focused on the final moments of grape harvest, those looking to escape the Wine Country crowds should head for Guerneville. The tiny Russian River town has long been known as a welcoming retreat for the LGBTQ+ community, and word of its laid-back attitude and charm has spread, establishing it as a getaway for everyone.
Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: Impact Napa event brings together local business, civic leaders
North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference at the Napa Valley Welcome Center in Napa the afternoon of Oct. 13 brought together local civic and business leaders for networking and information-sharing. Here are the panelists who spoke at the event about the local economy and what the business community...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
berkeleyside.org
A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop
Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Oct. 10 through 16, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2022) — Thanks to federal stimulus funding, County Connection is offering free bus and paratransit rides through Oct. 31. The goal is to help essential workers save money and encourage commuters to take public transit. County update: The Contra Costa County Board of...
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: About algae
The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
