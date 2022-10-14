Read full article on original website
equalocean.com
Chinese Solar Microinverter Solution Start-up Envertech Completed Its Round A of Financing
On October 10, Envertech (Chinese: 恩沃新能源科技), a solar microinverter solution provider, closed its round A of financing worth tens of millions of CNY which was led by Could Angel Fund (Chinese: 云天使基金). The fund will be used on production capacity building and R&D of new products.
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
The Associated Press
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
techeblog.com
Researchers Develop Smart Plastic That Transitions from Stretchy Soft to Hard in Visible Light
There’s already a material that is as light as plastic, yet stronger than steel, and now, a smart plastic capable of transitioning from a stretchy soft to hard in visible light. To create this material, chemists began with a monomer, and after testing a dozen catalysts, they found one that, when added to their monomer and shown visible light, resulted in a semi-crystalline polymer similar to synthetic rubber.
rtands.com
First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced
The U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of...
Vice
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
equalocean.com
3D Printing Company Polymaker Raises Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Funding Round
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Jiangsu, Polymaker (Chinese: 苏州聚复科技股份有限公司) is an international technology company focusing on developing 3D printing materials. It recently completed a funding round worth hundreds of millions of CNY, led by Skytrace Capital, with participation by SHARELINK CAPITAL, IDG Capital, Blue Lake Capital and CHANGSHU GUOFA VENTURE. Polymaker will use the capital for production, logistics, R&D investment, marketing and expanding its customer base.
Fortune
The 50 best companies for people without a college degree
How are the nation's top companies doing at creating economic mobility for their workers?
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Single-Use Endoscopy Maker Ambu Opens New Factory
Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. The...
aircargoweek.com
Standing strong in a challenging environment
Etihad Cargo, the fast-growing cargo division of Etihad Airways, is on a mission to cement itself as the industry’s leading air cargo partner. As the world returns to a more normal environment, Etihad Cargo is determined to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a customer-focused approach and sustainability firmly woven into every element of the business.
alpenhornnews.com
Hospital Lightings Market Growth and key Industry Players 2022 Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
The Hospital Lightings market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hospital Lightings market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hospital Lightings .
Benzinga
Leader in Emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives Space, PEO Partners, Appoints Ray Joseph to Its Advisory Board
PEO Partners, LLC ("PEO"), a leader in the emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives space, has recently announced the addition of Ray Joseph to its Advisory Board. Ray's appointment is consistent with PEO's strategic plans to build its institutional capabilities and to position the potentially significant role of Liquid PE in portfolio management.
alpenhornnews.com
Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 Ã¢â?¬â?? 2026
Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Audible and Visible Signal Equipment market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Cyber Weapons Technologies Market 2022 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2028
The Cyber Weapons Technologies market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Cyber Weapons Technologies market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Cyber Weapons Technologies .
alpenhornnews.com
Cyber-Physical System market to display unparalleled growth over 2021-2026
The recently published research report on the Cyber-Physical System market offers a critical perspective on various aspects of this sector, including segmentation, consumption value and volume, company development history, and other estimates for the study period of 2022-2027. It also provides a clear picture of the growth drivers, roadblocks, and prospective possibilities that may shape the market's profitability curve throughout the aforementioned time. Furthermore, the study literature contains a comprehensive evaluation of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on market behavior, as well as potential initiatives that may be undertaken to cope with repeating abnormalities in an efficient manner.
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
