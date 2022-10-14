Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
MedicalXpress
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Limits returning to telemedicine after COVID-19; doctor says practice is ‘so dated’
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
CNBC
Kids ages 8 and up should be screened for anxiety, U.S. health panel recommends
Earlier this week the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that primary care doctors screen all children ages 8 to 18 for anxiety, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. This is the first time the panel of medical experts has given this guidance. It also reaffirmed that...
Telemedicine was made easier during COVID-19. Not any more
Limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. hat complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins.
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
COVID harm: Babies missed key milestones amid pandemic — 'really detrimental' to their health
Babies born right before and during the coronavirus pandemic have missed key milestones in their development because of the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns that were implemented as a result, a new study has revealed. The study, posted this past week in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ by researchers at...
Tips to boost your well being on World Mental Health Day
MIAMI - It has been a tough couple of years, from coping with the pandemic to rising inflation. "Mental health is getting a lot more difficult to deal with these last few years, especially after having to isolate and stuff," said Emily Dixon, who changed jobs and moved multiple times since the COVID-19 outbreak. If you find yourself struggling these days, experts from Britain's Mental Health Foundation said you're not alone. "The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K., about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, the director for...
scitechdaily.com
Ketamine May Be Safe for Medical Use
Scientists have demonstrated that ketamine causes just a brief increase in dopamine and has no effect on neuronal communication. Ketamine is a common anesthetic in medicine which is also increasingly prescribed to treat depressive symptoms. This very fast-acting psychotropic drug is particularly suitable for the treatment of individuals who have become resistant to standard antidepressants.
theedgemarkets.com
Improve children’s access to mental health services
(Oct 6): The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Mental Health Day annually with a global campaign on the 10th of October. Each year, the gist of the message is clear: we need to raise awareness about mental health, and mobilise efforts to support people living with mental health difficulties.
What's situational depression? Here's why it can affect us all.
I’ve been avoiding this topic because it’s so heavy and complex, but I can’t call myself a mental health advocate without mentioning grief and how it compounds the issue. My instinct when it comes to grief is to suppress it, and I know I’m not alone in that. But if you don’t acknowledge your pain, it can grow bigger and lead to depression and anxiety. This is known as situational depression or adjustment disorder. Any kind of...
Good News: Angels pilot sick kids to their doctors at no charge
Volunteer pilots working for a charity called Aero Angel provide free flights for sick kids in need of medical treatment in far-flung places.
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
MedicalXpress
Listen! Birdsong is good for mental health
When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports. In the study, the...
PETS・
deseret.com
The chain reaction of postpartum depression on the family: how to break the cycle
The sing-songy melody of Motherese, characterized by the highs and lows of a lilting staccato rhythm with great emphasis on emotion, makes a baby smile, giggle and wiggle. It seems the mother’s happiness and contentment are contagious. It is up for debate among the scientific community whether this Motherese...
Comments / 0