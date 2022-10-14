ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WebMD

Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID

A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
FITNESS
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Health Digest

The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness

Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last

Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Miami

Tips to boost your well being on World Mental Health Day

MIAMI - It has been a tough couple of years, from coping with the pandemic to rising inflation. "Mental health is getting a lot more difficult to deal with these last few years, especially after having to isolate and stuff," said Emily Dixon, who changed jobs and moved multiple times since the COVID-19 outbreak. If you find yourself struggling these days, experts from Britain's Mental Health Foundation said you're not alone. "The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K., about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, the director for...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Ketamine May Be Safe for Medical Use

Scientists have demonstrated that ketamine causes just a brief increase in dopamine and has no effect on neuronal communication. Ketamine is a common anesthetic in medicine which is also increasingly prescribed to treat depressive symptoms. This very fast-acting psychotropic drug is particularly suitable for the treatment of individuals who have become resistant to standard antidepressants.
HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Improve children’s access to mental health services

(Oct 6): The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Mental Health Day annually with a global campaign on the 10th of October. Each year, the gist of the message is clear: we need to raise awareness about mental health, and mobilise efforts to support people living with mental health difficulties.
KIDS
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

What's situational depression? Here's why it can affect us all.

I’ve been avoiding this topic because it’s so heavy and complex, but I can’t call myself a mental health advocate without mentioning grief and how it compounds the issue.  My instinct when it comes to grief is to suppress it, and I know I’m not alone in that. But if you don’t acknowledge your pain, it can grow bigger and lead to depression and anxiety. This is known as situational depression or adjustment disorder. Any kind of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Listen! Birdsong is good for mental health

When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports. In the study, the...
PETS

