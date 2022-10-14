MIAMI - It has been a tough couple of years, from coping with the pandemic to rising inflation. "Mental health is getting a lot more difficult to deal with these last few years, especially after having to isolate and stuff," said Emily Dixon, who changed jobs and moved multiple times since the COVID-19 outbreak. If you find yourself struggling these days, experts from Britain's Mental Health Foundation said you're not alone. "The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K., about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, the director for...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO