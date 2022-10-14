Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley ends four-year PGA Tour title drought as Rickie Fowler fades
Keegan Bradley secured his first PGA Tour victory in four years at the Zozo Championship as fellow American Rickie Fowler's title drought extended. Bradley - previously winless since the 2018 BMW Championship - shot a two-under-par 68 to end on 15 under for the tournament and scoop close to $2 million.
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
IGN
How to Watch the Amazon Prime Premier League Fixtures for 2022/23
Football fans rejoice, for one week only (and Boxing Day), it is time to dispose of your dodgy streams and relinquish yourself from the expensive sports TV packages. That's right, Amazon UK is once again set to show another 20 Premier League games this season, and the first batch will be airing this week from October 18 to October 20.
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
IGN
BGMI Teams From India Not Invited for PMGC 2022; Tech Youtuber Claims the Game Will Be Back in Dec 2022 in a New Avatar, and More
Through a recent Twitter post by PUBG Mobile Esports, we have learned about the addition of Vampire Esports and Team Falcons to PMGC 2022 for their global performance during the calendar year. This fills almost all spots barring one that will be announced in the coming days. According to a...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series X Reportedly Confirmed by Industry Insider
Previously we had learned that the PlayStation 5 Pro and the Xbox Series X/S Pro were already in the making. Through a TCL presentation, we learned that the console upgrades will have an output of a whopping UHD-8K/60-120fps and it will render at a staggering 2160p/60-120fps, while sporting an RX7700XT GPU. Both were slated for 2023/24, and recently we have news from an insider that sheds more light on the subject.
IGN
172 Tiny Things That Make Super Mario Odyssey a Game for the Ages
Five years on from release and Super Mario Odyssey has truly stood the test of time. It boasts an innovative central hook, boundary-pushing art direction and worlds that reward player curiosity. It's also packed with tiny but brilliant details, including countless references to Mario’s back catalogue and Nintendo’s heritage. Here are 172 of our favourites.
IGN
People Think Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Latest Mon' Is a Gold and Silver Deep Cut
The Pokémon Company has just revealed Bellibolt, a chunky electric frog-looking pocket monster, and fans think he's inspired by the original design for Politoed, a creature from the Pokémon Gold and Silver demo. Various Twitter users spotted Bellibolt's resemblance to the scrapped demo design for Politoed, who was...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Has Reached Over 25 Million Players In Its First 10 Days
Overwatch 2 has reached over 25 million players in its first 10 days and it has already achieved a "daily player base spread near-even across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas that’s nearly triple the previous daily player peak from the original Overwatch." Blizzard announced the news in a press...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is 48 players. The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is...
IGN
Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers
Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/17/22): Odyssey Tour Issued 2 Ball Ten putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
IGN
Minecraft Legends - The Piglin Rampage Begins Trailer
Watch as the Piglins invade and cause mayhem across the Overworld in this look at Minecraft Legends' opening cinematic. Embark on a new adventure in the action strategy game Minecraft Legends launches in spring 2023.
Golf.com
Is it better to miss a drive on the heel or toe? Here’s what the robot says
Mishits with the driver are inevitable during the course of a round — unless you’re a robot. The goal is to minimize the misses in an effort to keep the double bogeys and triple bogeys off the card and thanks to modern driver technology, it’s easier to keep the golf ball on the planet than ever before.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play and Save Data Backup Is Currently Down
Following a bug found in its Ver1.2.1 update, Nintendo has taken the Nintendo Switch Sports servers offline while it works to fix the problem. This means online play and save data backup are both currently down. Nintendo shared the update on Twitter, saying this bug has been causing the game...
Comments / 0