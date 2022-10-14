ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Golf.com

‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
IGN

How to Watch the Amazon Prime Premier League Fixtures for 2022/23

Football fans rejoice, for one week only (and Boxing Day), it is time to dispose of your dodgy streams and relinquish yourself from the expensive sports TV packages. That's right, Amazon UK is once again set to show another 20 Premier League games this season, and the first batch will be airing this week from October 18 to October 20.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series X Reportedly Confirmed by Industry Insider

Previously we had learned that the PlayStation 5 Pro and the Xbox Series X/S Pro were already in the making. Through a TCL presentation, we learned that the console upgrades will have an output of a whopping UHD-8K/60-120fps and it will render at a staggering 2160p/60-120fps, while sporting an RX7700XT GPU. Both were slated for 2023/24, and recently we have news from an insider that sheds more light on the subject.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

172 Tiny Things That Make Super Mario Odyssey a Game for the Ages

Five years on from release and Super Mario Odyssey has truly stood the test of time. It boasts an innovative central hook, boundary-pushing art direction and worlds that reward player curiosity. It's also packed with tiny but brilliant details, including countless references to Mario’s back catalogue and Nintendo’s heritage. Here are 172 of our favourites.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 Has Reached Over 25 Million Players In Its First 10 Days

Overwatch 2 has reached over 25 million players in its first 10 days and it has already achieved a "daily player base spread near-even across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas that’s nearly triple the previous daily player peak from the original Overwatch." Blizzard announced the news in a press...
VIDEO GAMES
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is 48 players. The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is...
GOLF
IGN

Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers

Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
VIDEO GAMES
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/17/22): Odyssey Tour Issued 2 Ball Ten putter

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
IGN

The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories

Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
VIDEO GAMES

