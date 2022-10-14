Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
The Best Man: The Final Chapters: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Limited Series
The Best Man: The Final Chapters will bring an end to Malcolm D. Lee's successful franchise on Peacock later this year.
1923: cast and everything we know about the Yellowstone prequel
Yellowstone prequel series gets a name change, 1923 will look at a new generation of the Dutton family. Here is everything we know about the show.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Just Killed off a Major Character in Season 5 Episode 6
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 6 features two shocking plot twists.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
I Can’t Get Enough Of Henry Cavill’s Face As Millie Bobby Brown Falls Out Of A Secret Hiding Place In New Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
Just when you thought Enola Holmes 2 couldn't look any more fun, Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have proven us all wrong yet again.
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
The Larkins season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
The Larkins season 2 is back with a 'perfick' sequel.
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 5) trailer, release date
The NCIS team investigates the d—h of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 17, 2022 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant...
Bocchi the Rock! Dub Release Date: When Will It Be Dubbed in English?
Wondering when Bocchi the Rock! will be dubbed in English? Here's everything we know so far!. Bocchi the Rock! is an unlikely and surprisingly fun and well-received addition to the Fall 2022 anime season. But when will Bocchi the Rock! be dubbed into English? When is its English dub release date?
Where to Watch and Stream At Sea Free Online
Three segments depicting the life cycle of a freighter boat. At Sea is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
