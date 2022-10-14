ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React

The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
Watch tempers flare between Penn State and Michigan in tunnel at halftime

Penn State and Michigan played a tough and physical first half of football, with the Wolverines getting the better of the Nittany Lions in just about every possible way. But Penn State trailed the Wolverines just 16-14 at the break as the teams went to their respective locker rooms. And on the way to the locker room, things got a little testy between the two teams. As captured by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, there was a bit of a shouting match between Penn State players and Michigan players as the teams made their way to the locker room. What started...
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
Live high school football updates from Week 8 in Michigan

(Please refresh to see updates) Week 8 games of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state of Michigan. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah

USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
Bruins' depth shining bright after starting new season with two wins

BOSTON -- Bruins players and management raved about the team's depth at Media Day earlier this week. That excitement and optimism, at least through the first two games of the 2022-23 NHL season, has been warranted. After the Bruins' top players -- primarily David Krejci (one goal, two assists) and...
Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set

The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc

Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
