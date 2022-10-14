ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Menu at Hand Cut Chophouse Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale‘s Hand Cut Chophouse has whipped up a new menu to welcome the fall season. And no worries to fans of the restaurant’s famed salt and vinegar fries; those star spuds are still safe and sound on the menu. Hand Cut Scottsdale takes pride in providing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

6 Arizona Arcade Bars

Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix

Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Hail hits northwest Valley

Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year

From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

EV model plane club hosts national competition

In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy