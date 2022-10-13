NanoString, Visiopharm collaborate on spatial imaging, machine learning for biomarker and drug target discovery

Read full article on original website
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
News-Medical.net
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
labpulse.com
AI-enabled retina imaging could predict cardiovascular disease, death
U.K. researchers have reported on the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled imaging of the retina to predict cardiovascular disease and death without the need for blood tests or blood pressure measurement. The researchers, describing the system recently in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, said it uses images of the retina’s...
marktechpost.com
DeepMind Introduces the Perception Test, a New Multimodal Benchmark Using Real-World Videos to Help Evaluate the Perception Capabilities of a Machine Learning Model
Benchmarks have influenced artificial intelligence (AI) in defining research goals and enabling researchers to track progress toward those goals. An important component of intelligence is perception, the process of experiencing the world through the senses. It is becoming more crucial in fields like robotics, self-driving cars, personal assistants, and medical imaging, which develop agents with human-level perceptual comprehension of the world.
Are 'core memories' real? The science behind 5 common myths
What are your core memories from childhood? Can you lock in a core memory by choice? What do your core memories say about you? The notion of “core memories” has become well known in popular culture. First seen in the 2015 movie Inside Out, core memories are thought to be your five or so most important memories. The idea is that some specific events are so important, experiencing them instantly shapes your personality, behaviours and sense of self. Thousands of TikTok users have made “core memory” posts about salient memories (often from childhood), with more than 880 million views worldwide....
alpenhornnews.com
Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
alpenhornnews.com
Future Growth Of Stair Parts Professional Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2029
The up-to-date report of Stair Parts Professional market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
labpulse.com
Quantum-Si study demonstrates semiconductor-based single-molecule protein sequencing
Quantum-Si on Thursday announced the publication of a study in Science demonstrating single-molecule protein sequencing on an integrated semiconductor. The firm said that by combining a semiconductor chip with time domain sequencing technology it aims to improve drug discovery and diagnostics. The semiconductor chip contains millions of wells, enabling the...
alpenhornnews.com
Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026
Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Co. Partners With Merck for Combo Drug Trial
Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX:NASDAQ) entered a partnership with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK:NYSE) to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination treatment of Compass' CTX-471 plus Merck's Keytruda in a subpopulation of patients with certain metastatic or locally advanced cancers, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Dr. Joseph Pantginis in an October 11, 2022 research note. CTX-471 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD137.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
geekwire.com
Naveen Jain’s microbiome and diagnostics startup Viome is raising more cash
Seattle-area microbiome and diagnostics startup Viome Life Sciences is raising more cash, according to a new regulatory filing. The filing shows $67 million raised of a larger round. We’ve reached out to Viome to learn more and will update when we hear back. Viome sells a kit to determine...
alpenhornnews.com
Impact of Covid-19 on Consumer Electronic Device Market â?? Revenues to spike over 2021-2026
The business intelligence study of the Consumer Electronic Device market provides consumption volume and value data, in-depth analyses of significant market segments, assessments of critical development trends, and forecasts for the years 2022–2027. The study also examines the challenges, drivers of growth, constraints, and vulnerabilities that are expected to affect the market's overall dynamics in the years to come. It goes into more depth on how the COVID-19 pandemic might influence this industry and makes some recommendations for how businesses of all sizes might deal with uncertainty.
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
