mynews13.com
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
mynews13.com
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
mynews13.com
Aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding under control. Some Central Florida counties are preparing a mosquito treatment plan after flooding from Hurricane Ian caused a recent spike. Mosquito Control officials...
mynews13.com
N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
mynews13.com
FEMA's 'cadre' of reservists helping Florida recover from Ian
Thousands of federal responders are on the ground in Florida to help communities recovering from Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. The destruction resulting from Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, will likely keep FEMA "on the ground for years, not weeks or months," Dr. Melissa Forbes, FEMA’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, told Spectrum News in a recent interview.
mynews13.com
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now
ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor...
mynews13.com
Q&A with The Boulos Company President Jessica Estes
One of Maine’s largest commercial real estate firms, Portland-based The Boulos Co. employs more than 35 people in Maine and its offices in Portsmouth and Manchester, N.H. It is known for selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout Maine. Boulos has promoted Jessica Estes, 46, to be its new...
mynews13.com
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup
The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
