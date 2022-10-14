Read full article on original website
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
EatingWell
Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's
As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
Move around a lot while you sleep? It might be bad news for your heart
Poor sleep quality – including moving around too much or having sleep apnea – may increase the risk for a future heart problem, new research suggests. That problem is called left ventricular diastolic dysfunction, a precursor to heart failure. But not getting enough sleep did not appear to increase that risk, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Women With Diabetes Almost Twice as Likely to Die Prematurely: Study
Women with diabetes are almost twice as likely to suffer premature death, according to new research. The metabolic disease shortens their lives by an average of five years - six months more than for male peers. This triples to 15 years if she also smokes. A 10-year study found a...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
MedicalXpress
Life expectancy tool may improve quality of life for patients with dementia
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with type 2 diabetes—interventions that may harm more than help.
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
PsyPost
Ultra-processed food consumption linked to adverse mental health symptoms
People who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods report significantly more adverse mental health symptoms, according to new research published in Public Health Nutrition. Ultra-processed foods consist mostly of manufactured ingredients that have been extracted from foods and usually contain flavorings, colorings and other additives. Ultra-processed foods are often high...
docwirenews.com
A Novel Model Can Predict Death in Older Adults with Dementia
A new study sought to assess the accuracy of a novel model to predict death in community-dwelling older adults suffering from dementia. The findings were reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. To conduct this study, researchers used two national cohorts comprised of a total of 6,671 community-dwelling older adults with dementia;...
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between ADHD and Parkinson’s?
There may be a link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson’s disease, as they both affect the same parts of the brain. Parkinson’s may also have an association with ADHD medications. Parkinson’s disease and ADHD both cause damage to areas of the brain involved in controlling...
News Channel Nebraska
Researchers find link between childhood brain injury and depression
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/16/researchers-find-link-childhood-brain-injury-depression. A report recently published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation reveals that children who have sustained a traumatic brain injury may end up dealing with the psychological effects more than a decade following the incident. Researchers reveal in the report that the psychological effects may...
Medical News Today
Dementia: How falls, poorer health may help predict earlier diagnosis up to 9 years
More than 55 million people globally have dementia. Researchers from the University of Cambridge show it is possible to see signs of dementia as early as nine years before a person receives a diagnosis. Scientists also found those who developed Alzheimer’s were more likely to have had a fall and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Median Stigma Score 31.7 for Hispanic Persons With HIV
THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hispanic persons with HIV have a median stigma score of 31.7, and almost one-quarter report experiencing health care discrimination, according to research published in the Oct. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mabel...
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
