ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed Her Emotional Reaction To The "Halloween" Trauma Memes, And It’s Heartbreaking

By Terry Carter Jr.
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

Warning: This post features discussions of substance abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQxR3_0iZ4sU6X00

Jamie Lee Curtis is an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. I mean, is it really spooky season if the scream queen isn't front and center on the big screen in yet another Halloween movie? (The answer is no.)

Halloween Ends takes place 44 years after the traumatic events of the original film, which premiered in 1978. Naturally, it's being touted as the "final" chapter of the longstanding relationship between Laurie Strode and the — seemingly invincible — masked killer named Michael Myers. As a self-proclaimed horror buff myself, even I know that evil never dies .

Luckily, I had the honor of chatting with Jamie about the latest installment of the Halloween franchise. She shared what convinced her to come back to the role in 2018, her favorite scenes to shoot over the years, and, yes, we discussed those viral "trauma" memes. Check out our conversation ahead.

BuzzFeed/Everett Collection

THEN: There are several iconic moments from the original Halloween movie. What was your favorite scene to shoot in the 1978 version?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgR5Q_0iZ4sU6X00

Jamie Lee Curtis: I really loved the verisimilitude and ease of those first scenes of the girls walking down the street. There was such a reality to it. It put you in time and place. It was nostalgic; it made us all feel. I remember John [Carpenter] said to me, "I really want you to be vulnerable, and Laurie to be vulnerable." Honestly, I was 19. I was barely out of high school. I mean, I literally barely got out of high school. And the word vulnerable was a big word. I thought it meant weak. I was just sort of like, 'Okay, John, whatever.' But it's the reason why the movie really worked. John and Debra Hill, who cowrote it with John, really created a level of truth. So that when you bring in the fiction, when you bring in the monster, you really have cared about those people.

BuzzFeed: Did you get to see the original Halloween in theaters? If so, what was the reaction from viewers?

I saw the movie in a theater in Hollywood. It was a late-night screening and I remember it was pretty full. I remember sitting in the back, and I was watching the scene where Laurie gets the call from her friend who's being killed. Laurie checks on the kids and then goes across the street. And there's that long walk where Laurie is looking at the house; then, you're back on Laurie, and looking at the house, then back on Laurie. As she gets halfway across the street, a woman stood up in the middle of that theater and screamed, "Don't go in there! There's a killer in that house!" The entire audience was, like, released into that fear. And that's when I understood what John was talking about and why that movie works all these years later: that reality. And the fear and concern you have for Laurie Strode, which people have had for 44 years.

FALCON INTERNATIONAL / Alamy, PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

NOW: Halloween Ends has a lot of callbacks to the original film, for example, the blue shirt Laurie wears when facing Michael for one last showdown. I'd love to know: What was your favorite scene to shoot in this movie?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frl07_0iZ4sU6X00

The scene that really stands out to me in Halloween Ends is what we shot on day one. It's interesting because day one of Halloween was the girls walking down the street and it was reflective of that time. Day one on Halloween Ends is Laurie in the supermarket, running into a guy she kind of liked. For a second, there is a moment where you see that Laurie has been working on her grief. For a second, you think maybe she might get a chance at happiness. And then she walks out the door, and it is shattered. That was the first scene we shot on day one.

Would you say that's one of the themes of this movie?

Halloween Ends talks about the societal poisoning of the victim. The fact that [Haddonfield] turns on Laurie Strode, who was a victim of Michael's attacks then and now. In Halloween Kills , they attacked the town and the community. In this one, they victimize the victim. The poisoning of that, I think, is a metaphor for so many things. Just how cruel people are to each other. For me, that really established what the movie was going to be about: a little bit of hope, and a lot of poison. And how are you going to resolve it?

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN: Obviously, the Halloween films are scary to watch, but I'm curious what is it like behind the scenes for you on set with the Shape?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMDQG_0iZ4sU6X00

Nick Castle played the shape in 1978. We were making a movie in 17 days, and Nick was a very, very close friend of John Carpenter's. They had all gone to film school together. Nick wanted to be a director; he wanted to see how it's done. John basically invited him to sort of hang around. At one point, somebody needed to put on the suit. And that's how Nick got that job. Back then, when I was 19, I didn't understand the importance of it all. Michael Myers didn't exist yet. The Shape was just, I mean, he's called the Shape in the script. It was a figurehead. It didn't take on this sort of incredible reverence and spiritual power of Michael Myers.

Are you friends with any of the actors who've portrayed Michael over the years?

James Jude Courtney has worn the suit for years now. I respect both [Nick and James]. I don't want to know them very well. We keep our distance. I treat this very seriously, as you can tell. Do you know why? Because if I was, excuse my French, fucking around on set with everybody, then it's a joke. And it isn't a joke. Everybody takes it very seriously. There is respect on set. I'm not a method actor. Obviously, I'll see them and say 'hello' on set, but I am not going to pretend that we are close, because we shouldn't be.

Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

NOW: You've been attached to this character, Laurie Strode, for over 40 years now. Did you ever give input on her storyline in any of the scripts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LOay_0iZ4sU6X00

No. I remember I got a call from Jake Gyllenhaal, who said his friend David Gordon Green wanted to talk to me about making a new Halloween movie. The conception was that 40 years have gone by since the events that took place on Halloween night in 1978. Laurie has never gotten any help or support for it. Think about it; by November 2, 1978, Laurie would have been back in school. At the time, they would have put a bandage on her arm and sent her back to school. Nobody would have ever talked about it, and Laurie would have never gotten any help.

That's a really good point. Is that what convinced you to come back to the franchise for the first time in years?

When David suggested the new Halloween movie would be about a woman who lives behind barbed wire, who's never had any help, whose family has been shattered, broken apart by Michael Myers, that appealed to me because that's the truth. That's what happens when you have untreated PTSD. That's what happens when you don't give someone the loving support they need. And that was the beginning of the movie.

I just thought that made a lot of sense to me. So I don't have input because they did the input for me. If they had come up with a different storyline, I probably wouldn't have done it. I felt that it gave respect to trauma. And I know the memes, and I've seen the memes. I appreciate it. But it also makes me cry.

Yes, the memes . I've seen them too. I'm curious — what is it about them that makes you cry?

Because Halloween gave voice to what has been going on for women throughout history. Laurie Strode is a fictitious example, but there are women all across the world in real life who are living with perpetrated trauma on them with zero support. No help. No grief counseling or familial support. And they are persevering through it. They have tenacity, courage, and a deep internal drive to exist and survive as human beings.

Yes, we can laugh about trauma and make jokes, and I totally go with it. And I've posted it many, many a time. But the reason I talked about it is that we were making a movie about it. And it was coinciding with the women's rising up all over the world saying 'me too.' and 'This has happened to me too.'

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN: I personally connect to Laurie Strode because she represents tenacity, which is a quality that, unfortunately, a lot of queer people like myself have to have in the face of adversity against our existence. There have been many articles written about why queer people enjoy horror movies, citing that as one of the reasons. What are your thoughts on how your portrayal of Laurie Strode has impacted fans?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2haNvY_0iZ4sU6X00

By the way, when I said women all over the world earlier, forgive me because I sort of gendered the experience of trauma, which is genderless. Trauma impacts anybody being oppressed. People like yourself, people who are made to feel marginalized, who are persecuted for whatever is their inherent truth. I'm the parent of a trans daughter , who is persecuted for her inherent truth. So, you're absolutely right — Laurie Strode represents perseverance, courage, tenacity, bravery, and the ability to stand tall; she represents that. I see it and I get it from people all over the world. And because they feel that way about her, they feel that way about me, because, at this point, Jamie and Laurie are intertwined.

What does that mean to you that such a huge part of your legacy is portraying a character who has such reverence and importance in fans' real lives?

You can only imagine the feelings, the number of times I burst into tears during these conversations, because this isn't fiction. This is life between us at this moment. And it's really important. What you're talking about is crucial.

Compass International Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

NOW: Over the years, Laurie becomes less and less afraid of Michael Myers. In real life, what has been a fear that you were able to conquer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TalDB_0iZ4sU6X00

Well, I'm sober for 23, coming up 24 years. You know, addiction is a motherfucker , and it has killed and continues to kill, regardless of gender, race, socioeconomic privilege, or lack thereof. Addiction knows no boundaries and kills indiscriminately. And addiction wants you dead, period. That is its goal.

For me, I have been able to look in the mirror and realize — through a couple of people telling me the truth or catching me in what I thought was a big JLC is so fabulous world — I had the ability, through the grace of God, to be able to look in a mirror and go, Oh, I'm dead. I'm going to be dead. It's going to get me to it no matter how groovy the JLC world is. It wants me dead. It's going to get me dead. So what really scares me? Although I'm sober, it's that lingering thing.

In Halloween Ends, we think Michael Myers has disappeared at the beginning of the movie. We say it: 'He's disappeared!' Well, addiction never disappears. It is right here. It's like the little cartoons of the devil and the angel on your shoulders. That's addiction. It's right there at all times. I'm afraid of it. And I am trying very hard, on a daily basis, to keep it away.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN & NOW: You are — and will forever be — one of my favorite final girls in any horror franchise. What have you learned about yourself from playing Laurie Strode?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIqbm_0iZ4sU6X00

You know, when you get old or older it's shocking how much time you spend by yourself. When I was a kid, when I was a teenager, I didn't know that. When we're young, we are surrounded by people all the time. We're in school; then, we have sports. Then, we have a family. We're just not alone in our thoughts. I'm married and I have raised two children from birth, and I'm shocked at how much time I spend alone. What I've learned from Laurie is that inner resolve, that inner strength, and that it's going to be okay. That I'm going to be okay. That I am okay. Because I'm not going to get it from other people no matter how much attention I get, and I get a lot of attention. I still spend lots of time alone.

Wow. That's really powerful.

I have also learned really to love myself and appreciate all my gifts and all of my being. Not because of the reaction I get from other people, but because of what I've now understood is me. And it's something I was very surprised at. Growing up, I just never thought you spent this much time alone. And you do. It is something that I've gotten comfortable with. I can be alone and be fine. And that's self-love. And I think Laurie Strode gave me it.

Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Thanks for chatting with us, Jamie! Be sure to check out Halloween Ends , now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SflZN_0iZ4sU6X00

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here .

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
NEW YORK STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy