Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh painting

By Brendan Morrow
 2 days ago

Two climate protesters have been arrested after throwing soup on a Van Gogh painting in London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Associated Press that they have arrested two suspects for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. The protesters, who were with the climate group Just Stop Oil, threw cans of tomato soup onto Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in London.

A video released by Just Stop Oil showed the two protesters proceeding to glue themselves to the wall, shouting, "What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of a planet and people?"

The protester continued that "fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families," who "can't even afford to heat a tin of soup," holding up the can. A press release from Just Stop Oil said the protesters are "demanding that the U.K. government halts all new oil and gas projects." A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil also told The New York Times that the group decided to target Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" only because it's "an iconic painting, by an iconic painter" and an attack on it would make headlines.

The National Gallery confirmed that the painting, which is covered in glass, was unharmed, though there was "some minor damage to the frame."

