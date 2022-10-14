Chicago Park District hosting Halloween events through the end of the month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is a couple of weeks away and the Chicago Park District has plenty of ways to celebrate.
From now until Oct. 31, various city parks will have haunted houses, parties, movie screenings, arts and crafts, and more.
There will also be a Halloween "On the Block" party.
Starting Oct. 24, a traveling van will visit neighborhoods offering trick-or-treaters a chance to enjoy games and candy.
Below are the locations and times:
Monday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Davis Square Park
Renaissance Park
Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Kilbourn Park
Meyering Park
Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Willye B. White Park
Rosenblum Park
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Franklin Park
Columbus Park
Friday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Piotrowski Park
Carver Park
More information on the Halloween-themed events can be found on the Chicago Park District website .
