Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
Bruins beat Coyotes for 19th straight win in series
BOSTON — Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona on Saturday night, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It's the Bruins' longest winning streak in club history against any opponent,...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
markerzone.com
JETS' HEAD COACH TO MISS OPENING NIGHT AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that head coach Rick Bowness will miss the team's contest tonight against the New York Rangers. Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. Bowness is the second-eldest head coach in the NHL at 67 years age; a spry sixteen days younger than the Bruce Boudreau,...
