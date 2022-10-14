Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
Why is This Arkansas House The Most Haunted in The Entire State?
Did you know there is a beautiful old house that is considered the most haunted house in the entire state of Arkansas? The current owners have experienced paranormal activity in it for years. In 2008, it was named the most haunted house in America. What Type of Paranormal Activity Has...
Ahead of Halloween, 16 pumpkin patches to see in America
Pumpkin patches are all across America. If you're looking for a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween, check out this list to see scenic stops for your fall 2022 to-do list.
'Edward Scissorhands' Is Trimming Trees & His Texas Neighbors Are Not Happy
"Edward Scissorhands" is trimming his neighbors' trees in the middle of the night — without permission.
KTRE
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good
With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
Comments / 0