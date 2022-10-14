ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County

Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University

Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts

The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight

ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
ATLANTA, GA

