FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern
The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
secretatlanta.co
8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day
If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Gocha’s Tapas Bar Opens November 1 in Sandtown Crossing
Tapas eatery is third sit-down venture for namesake Gocha Hawkins who also operates two breakfast bar locations.
‘Immersive’ gaming, entertainment bar opens up on Atlanta’s west side
ATLANTA — Looking for a fun, new group outing in Atlanta?. A new escape room and bar called Beat the Bomb offers a multitude of things that it hopes will attract customers to its brand-new location on Atlanta’s Upper West Side. According to a news release, “1-hour Mission...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County
Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University
Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
secretatlanta.co
This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts
The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight
ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
