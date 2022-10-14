ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs place Matt Murray on LTIR, recall Erik Källgren from Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve with an adductor injury, the club announced Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Erik Källgren from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Murray is expected to...
NHL
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

WATCH: Penguins 1st Round Pick New Captain of Juniors Team

Owen Pickering impressed the Pittsburgh Penguins on and off the ice. He impressed Pittsburgh media, PHN included, with his well-spoken and accessible demeanor. The Penguins made him their 2022 first-round choice, 21st overall. On Friday, the Swift Current Broncos named the 18-year-old, still-growing 6-foot-4 defenseman their new captain. The team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Evgeni Malkin Feels Young, Strong in Year 17

PITTSBURGH - In contrast from the previous couple of seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2022-23 season with a healthy core and a full training camp. Captain Sidney Crosby already pointed out the benefits of a full Penguins camp, and his longtime teammate has felt the same way. Evgeni Malkin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3

From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Caps Clash with Canucks

The Caps conclude a quick two-game homestand on Monday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. Following Monday night's game, the Capitals are road heavy for the remainder of October. They'll finish off the month by playing five of their next six games on the road.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
NHL

Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say

The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane. Giordano released a...
NHL
NHL

Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Landeskog Visits UCHealth Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Earlier this week and on the eve of Opening Night for the 2022-23 regular season for the Colorado Avalanche, captain Gabriel Landeskog stopped by UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital to pay a visit to the patients and staff. Landeskog, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, spent the afternoon spending...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy