Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs place Matt Murray on LTIR, recall Erik Källgren from Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve with an adductor injury, the club announced Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Erik Källgren from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Murray is expected to...
Bucs GM asked-will the Pirates increase payroll?
What Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington when asked Friday if they will increase their payroll this season & the support he gets from management
‘I Feel So Much Better;’ Evgeni Malkin Gets Free Hats & Fast Linemates (+)
Those big-birded Penguins hats that Evgeni Malkin has been wearing are the rage on social media. Malkin gets those hats for free. For me, he doesn’t know how much. Malkin was cheerful even before we began to chat on Friday, but at least he didn’t try to charge me double.
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Penguins Postgame: High-Speed Wingers, High-Scoring Stars in 6-2 Win
Second verse same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive game by a 6-2 score. On Saturday, the Penguins raced past the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena and are 2-0-0 this season. Sidney Crosby again scored three points (1-2-3), and Jake Guentzel again notched two...
WATCH: Penguins 1st Round Pick New Captain of Juniors Team
Owen Pickering impressed the Pittsburgh Penguins on and off the ice. He impressed Pittsburgh media, PHN included, with his well-spoken and accessible demeanor. The Penguins made him their 2022 first-round choice, 21st overall. On Friday, the Swift Current Broncos named the 18-year-old, still-growing 6-foot-4 defenseman their new captain. The team...
Yardbarker
Evgeni Malkin Feels Young, Strong in Year 17
PITTSBURGH - In contrast from the previous couple of seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2022-23 season with a healthy core and a full training camp. Captain Sidney Crosby already pointed out the benefits of a full Penguins camp, and his longtime teammate has felt the same way. Evgeni Malkin...
Opening night for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night Saturday in Luzerne County as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took to the ice inside Mohegan Sun Arena for the first home game of the season, and fans were very excited. The Penguins faced off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. "The way...
New defensemen Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta are already paying dividends for the Penguins
By most measures, the Penguins had a strong offseason, particularly in trying to retool their blue line with the additions of veteran defensemen Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta. The Penguins drew mostly strong reviews for those transactions, aimed at improving their play around their net. Perhaps the strongest endorsement came...
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
NHL
Caps Clash with Canucks
The Caps conclude a quick two-game homestand on Monday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. Following Monday night's game, the Capitals are road heavy for the remainder of October. They'll finish off the month by playing five of their next six games on the road.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say
The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane. Giordano released a...
Penguins aggressive in signing defenseman Jan Rutta from Lightning
Although the Pittsburgh Penguins spent $100,075,000 — a figure that could rival the gross domestic product of a handful of sovereign states — in re-signing incumbent players on their roster this offseason, they weren’t terribly aggressive in the free agent market. But they moved quickly to sign...
Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph is ready for a new experience in Montreal
P.O Joseph has all of 22 NHL games on his resume. In that sense, the 23-year-old hasn’t even shot his age yet. So, the left-handed Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman doesn’t have much experience to draw from. But he has had some first-hand on-ice involvement in a Penguins game at...
NHL
Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
NHL
Landeskog Visits UCHealth Ahead of 2022-23 Season
Earlier this week and on the eve of Opening Night for the 2022-23 regular season for the Colorado Avalanche, captain Gabriel Landeskog stopped by UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital to pay a visit to the patients and staff. Landeskog, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, spent the afternoon spending...
