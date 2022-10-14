ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Scaregrounds reopens this weekend, continues next two weekends

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VS0dm_0iZ4nONQ00

The Barron County Fairgrounds on the north end of Rice Lake has once again been turned into a Scaregrounds with the haunted house open this Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and again Oct. 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $5 per person to walk through the haunted house, where scary characters of all kinds will hand out more treats than tricks. Proceeds are given to local families or charities. Volunteer coordinators ensure: "We make all your fears come true." Those with questions, donations or who wish to volunteer should call Tracey Sampson at 715-790-3182.

Comments / 0

Related
mygateway.news

McKay Avenue fills with motorcycles for annual ‘Frost’ Run

SPRING VALLEY, WI – McKay Avenue was closed to cars last Saturday, October 8, 2022, but, the street was everything but empty. At one point it was filled with hundreds of motorcycles out for the Annual “Frost Your Nuts” motorcycle run that originates from the Mallalieu Inn, the home of the “Nuts Run,” a little bar in Hudson, Wisconsin that has this motorcycle run in the fall (the second weekend in October) and the “DeFrost Your Nuts” motorcycle run in the Spring (the second weekend in April).
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Gallery: 7-bedroom 'Goth Castle' on the market for $1.1M

Hudson, Wisconsin's ghostly mansion known as the "Goth Castle" is on the market for $1.1 million. The spacious seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home is one block from Hudson's historic downtown and scenic St. Croix River. Jennifer Martin and Missy Germain with Edina Realty Inc. have the listing at 1031 2nd St. The...
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Traffic to be shifted back to new westbound traffic I-94 lanes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Westbound traffic on a segment of I-94 in Eau Claire County is expected to be switched back to the new westbound lanes either the evening of Monday, Oct. 17 or morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Hudson Star-Observer

WIAA football playoff brackets released

Four area teams will continue their seasons, three of them at home, when the WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night, Oct. 21. Hudson earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1, River Falls and New Richmond received the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in Division 2, and St. Croix Central will be a No. 6 seed in Division 4.
RIVER FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Northbound US 53 Lanes To Reopen To Traffic Next Week In Trego

TREGO, WI -- The northbound lanes of US 53 in the Washburn County town of Trego are expected to open to traffic as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, and traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes open, traffic in both directions will be using the outside...
TREGO, WI
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
stcroix360.com

Hog facility opponents seek signatures for petition asking EPA to review Trade River proposal

Concerned citizens are invited to sign request for federal agency to analyze possible risks to river and more. Community members seeking to block a proposed industrial swine operation near the St. Croix River are asking interested citizens to sign a new petition by October 28. The petition requests the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review Cumberland LLC’s application for a facility that would raise about 250,000 hogs each year.
CUMBERLAND, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
650
Followers
786
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy