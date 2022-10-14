Scaregrounds reopens this weekend, continues next two weekends

The Barron County Fairgrounds on the north end of Rice Lake has once again been turned into a Scaregrounds with the haunted house open this Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and again Oct. 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $5 per person to walk through the haunted house, where scary characters of all kinds will hand out more treats than tricks. Proceeds are given to local families or charities. Volunteer coordinators ensure: "We make all your fears come true." Those with questions, donations or who wish to volunteer should call Tracey Sampson at 715-790-3182.