ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The ‘Dead Space’ remake has changed certain scenes to be scarier

The upcoming Dead Space remake has changed certain scenes and horrifying moments from the original game to make them scarier. In an interview with NME, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme confirmed that some parts of the original Dead Space have been tweaked so that instead of watching something happening from behind a screen or glass, players will either see it in the same room as them or actually have protagonist Isaac as the victim.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine

A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
TECHNOLOGY
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stone Turtle’ Review: This Stunning Malaysian Mystery Puts a Supernatural Twist on Real-World Trauma

America has “Groundhog Day.” Now Malaysia has “Stone Turtle,” a beguiling, all-around-gorgeous reimagining of Southeast Asian folklore that finds its characters caught in a loop of vengeance, lust and violence from which they cannot escape. Here, it’s a dead-serious political statement rather than rom-com karma that forces island-dwelling refugee Zahara (Asmara Abigail) and an intrusive outsider (Bront Palarae) to play out repeated versions of a cautious standoff: She deals in precious leatherback turtle eggs; he claims to be a wildlife researcher but pursues her with a passion that suggests other priorities. “Stone Turtle” marks a welcome comeback for Woo Ming Jin...
MOVIES
NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft’s ‘Splinter Cell’ remake has lost its director

David Grivel, the director of the forthcoming Splinter Cell remake, has left Ubisoft after 11 years. In a LinkedIn post found by VGC, Grivel announced his departure from the video game publisher by saying it was “time for (him) to go on a new adventure.” It’s been a little over nine years since Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and the Splinter Cell remake was first announced in December.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ unveils new electric-type Bellibolt

Bellibolt, an electric-type frog, is the latest new Pokémon to be revealed ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. Bellibolt was first teased a few days ago (October 12) in a video in which Iono, one of the game’s gym leaders (and apparently an influencer and livestreamer) challenged viewers to guess what her partner Pokémon is – giving clues such as “squishy” and that it has “two big ol’ bumps on its noggin that people always mistake for eyes.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Disney+ unveils first trailer for ‘Revenge of Others’ starring Park Solomon and Shin Ye-eun

Disney+ has shared a first look at its upcoming thriller K-drama series Revenge of Others starring Park Solomon (All Of Us Are Dead) and Shin Ye-eun (He Is Psychometric). On October 17, Disney+ Korea uploaded the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series on its official YouTube channel. Revenge of Others will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on November 9.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

2 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed During Minecraft Live

Minecraft players already knew they'd be voting for a new mob going into this year's Minecraft Live event, but in addition to that winner, Mojang revealed a second mob independent from the vote that would be added to the game. That new mob is the camel, a creature that's been among the many suggestions from Minecraft players for some time now. And as for the winner of the 2022 community vote, players have chosen the sniffer to be added to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes

Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon. In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto). The lengthy post...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero

Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days

Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement

Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way. Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy