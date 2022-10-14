Read full article on original website
NME
The ‘Dead Space’ remake has changed certain scenes to be scarier
The upcoming Dead Space remake has changed certain scenes and horrifying moments from the original game to make them scarier. In an interview with NME, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme confirmed that some parts of the original Dead Space have been tweaked so that instead of watching something happening from behind a screen or glass, players will either see it in the same room as them or actually have protagonist Isaac as the victim.
Playing the Dead Space remake made me realize I totally misremembered Dead Space
The video calls, kinesis puzzles, and bad mouse controls had gotten a bit hazy over 14 years.
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
‘Stone Turtle’ Review: This Stunning Malaysian Mystery Puts a Supernatural Twist on Real-World Trauma
America has “Groundhog Day.” Now Malaysia has “Stone Turtle,” a beguiling, all-around-gorgeous reimagining of Southeast Asian folklore that finds its characters caught in a loop of vengeance, lust and violence from which they cannot escape. Here, it’s a dead-serious political statement rather than rom-com karma that forces island-dwelling refugee Zahara (Asmara Abigail) and an intrusive outsider (Bront Palarae) to play out repeated versions of a cautious standoff: She deals in precious leatherback turtle eggs; he claims to be a wildlife researcher but pursues her with a passion that suggests other priorities. “Stone Turtle” marks a welcome comeback for Woo Ming Jin...
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
Collider
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
NME
Ubisoft’s ‘Splinter Cell’ remake has lost its director
David Grivel, the director of the forthcoming Splinter Cell remake, has left Ubisoft after 11 years. In a LinkedIn post found by VGC, Grivel announced his departure from the video game publisher by saying it was “time for (him) to go on a new adventure.” It’s been a little over nine years since Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and the Splinter Cell remake was first announced in December.
The PC's most infamously complex game gets a tutorial after 16 years
The upcoming Steam version of Dwarf Fortress isn't just getting a more accessible UI: it'll teach you how to play, too.
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ unveils new electric-type Bellibolt
Bellibolt, an electric-type frog, is the latest new Pokémon to be revealed ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. Bellibolt was first teased a few days ago (October 12) in a video in which Iono, one of the game’s gym leaders (and apparently an influencer and livestreamer) challenged viewers to guess what her partner Pokémon is – giving clues such as “squishy” and that it has “two big ol’ bumps on its noggin that people always mistake for eyes.”
NME
Disney+ unveils first trailer for ‘Revenge of Others’ starring Park Solomon and Shin Ye-eun
Disney+ has shared a first look at its upcoming thriller K-drama series Revenge of Others starring Park Solomon (All Of Us Are Dead) and Shin Ye-eun (He Is Psychometric). On October 17, Disney+ Korea uploaded the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series on its official YouTube channel. Revenge of Others will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on November 9.
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game
Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.
NME
Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending
Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.
ComicBook
2 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed During Minecraft Live
Minecraft players already knew they'd be voting for a new mob going into this year's Minecraft Live event, but in addition to that winner, Mojang revealed a second mob independent from the vote that would be added to the game. That new mob is the camel, a creature that's been among the many suggestions from Minecraft players for some time now. And as for the winner of the 2022 community vote, players have chosen the sniffer to be added to the game.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes
Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon. In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto). The lengthy post...
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
NME
Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement
Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way. Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).
