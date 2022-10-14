ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed review – Bustin' makes me feel good

By Miles Dompier
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU6vB_0iZ4kLYC00

Asymmetrical multiplayer horror is hot right now. Players and developers seem keen on sharing scares with friends, from recently released standouts such as Evil Dead: The Game to upcoming adaptations of beloved franchises like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. For fans of paranormal investigations, another multiplayer-centric horror title is right around the corner – Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

I've spent the last several days charging up my proton pack, containing ghastly entities with my squad, and wreaking absolute havoc as a host of mischievous ghosts. It's no secret that I'm an enormous fan of this currently booming sub-genre, so I went into Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed excited to see Illfonic's fresh PvP take on the iconic Ghostbusters series. While it's abundantly clear that this team understands and adores the source material, they also delivered a refreshingly fun and hilarious experience.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a clever amalgamation of gameplay ideals from contemporaries like Phasmophobia, Dead by Daylight, and Friday the 13th. It embraces the quirky, comedic roots of the franchise while incorporating essential ghostbusting gadgets. The PKE Meter and Particle Thrower scream with authenticity, and the attention to established details from the universe makes the title a genuine delight for fans. The overall content package is a little light, but Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is pure, unadulterated multiplayer joy.

Disclaimer: This review was made possible by Xbox codes provided by Illfonic. The developer did not see the contents of this review before publication.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – What you'll like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIczh_0iZ4kLYC00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

From visual and nostalgic standpoints, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is superb. The game opens inside Ray's Occult shop with Raymond Stantz, voiced by Dan Akroyd, detailing the current paranormal situation in New York City. Following this captivating cutscene, players are unleashed to explore the arcane gift shop and the legendary Ghostbusters firehouse headquarters conveniently located next door.

Ray's Occult bursts with carefully constructed artifacts, ominous neon lighting, and endless character. Stunning reflections on glossy surfaces elevate the overall presentation of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and provide ample reasons to gawk at the spectacular scenery. The firehouse also receives the same fan-centric fixations, with prominent props like the Ecto-1 modified hearse shining brilliantly in the primary gathering room. As someone who recently rewatched Ghostbusters 1 and 2, the number of easter eggs contained within the title is euphorically staggering.

Category Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
Developer Illfonic
Publisher Illfonic
Genre Horror
Install Size 11.81 GB
Players 1-5
Playtime 10+ hours
Release Date October 18, 2022
Price $40
Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, PS5
Xbox Game Pass No
Reviewed on Xbox Series X

While I could spend thousands of words describing the hundreds of meaningful objects, locales, and decorations plastering the walls of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, many of you probably want to know how the game plays. After all, what are remarkable visuals without engaging gameplay to back them up? Thankfully, Illfonic captured the essence of ghostbusting and haunting with superb moment-to-moment gameplay for both humans and otherworldly entities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F89gF_0iZ4kLYC00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There's nothing more hilarious than seeing a possessed teddy bear in a sailor's outfit clumsily fleeing from four frantic particle beams.

The core loop of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed features four aspiring busters entering museums, luxury cruise liners, and other frequently possessed places of business to find and ultimately capture the ectoplasmic terror responsible. As the team of Ghostbusters, you're tasked with coordinating to utilize your PKE Meters, Particle Throwers, and other ghost-deterring contraptions to get the job done. These infamous movie mementos look and feel precisely how you'd hope they would.

For lone wolves or players who simply want to torture their friends, you can also take the role of the ghost assigned to haunt the premises. Use your diverse kit of paranormal abilities to slime ghostbusters, frighten innocent civilians, or possess essentially any object you desire. And let me tell you, there's nothing more hilarious than seeing a possessed teddy bear in a sailor's outfit clumsily fleeing from four frantic particle beams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Te70L_0iZ4kLYC00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Unlike other asymmetrical multiplayer horror titles with matches that can take 30 minutes or more, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed presents a streamlined balance between the opposing players. Each round serves as a race between the ghost and the ghostbusters. To achieve your nefarious goal as the otherworldly entity, you must successfully fill a progressing meter to fully haunt the environment. Meanwhile, the ghostbusters desperately work to uncover and destroy ghostly rifts that allow the enemy to respawn upon being captured. The quick, snappy nature of matches strongly encourages the "one more run" mentality.

Players are given the freedom to live the ultimate ghostbusting fantasy as their very own original characters.

A common complaint among genre skeptics lies in the lack of narrative this style of multiplayer title usually offers. With Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, players are treated to a series of well-produced narrative sequences that help push an overarching story along. Fantastic vocal performances from Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rahul Kohli, and more deliver a sense of authenticity and excitement I wasn't expecting from a multiplayer-driven game like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

The ectoplasmic icing on the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed cake comes in the form of thoughtful and robust character creation. Players are given the freedom to live the ultimate ghostbusting fantasy as their very own original characters. From fine-tuning your body and facial structure to dialing in your signature fashion, there's something overwhelmingly satisfying about seeing yourself represented in this world. Additionally, flourishes like your user ID or gamertag appearing on your name badge amplify the level of immersion in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – What you won't like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2layBI_0iZ4kLYC00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The foundation of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is rock solid. The gameplay for both archetypes is grin-inducing, the presentation and production ooze with style and substance, and the plot lines established in the short but sweet campaign play out like a brand-new Ghostbusters movie. However, there are a couple noteworthy areas this asymmetrical horror multiplayer title is severely lacking.

Unfortunately, after a few hours, you've seen pretty much everything the game has to offer.

Ahead of the release, the team at Illfonic stated that players can complete the campaign of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed entirely in single-player. While this is technically true, due to the mediocre and unreliable AI companions, I can't recommend this as the most enjoyable way to experience the game. Your computer-controlled allies sway from devastating eagle-eyed warriors to bumbling, incompetent amateurs in a matter of moments. When playing solo, I found myself doing about 90% of the objectives, which isn't ideal in a hyper-team-oriented game.

Like many others in the genre, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed suffers from a serious lack of content as well. The available maps, modes, characters, and gadgets feel tight and polished. Unfortunately, after a few hours, you've seen pretty much everything the game has to offer. Initially, there are only five stages to choose from. Character progression, continuous narrative segments, and daily challenges provide abundant replayability in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, but I wonder what percentage of players will quickly grow tired of the content included at launch.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Should you play?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1Zey_0iZ4kLYC00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're a Ghostbusters fan and have a dedicated squad of paranormal investigating buddies, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is entirely worth your time. Illfonic has tangibly demonstrated their undying love of the franchise by crafting the best-looking and playing adaptation in the series' history. The beautifully produced title also allows lifelong fans to inject themselves into this supernatural universe like never before.

The disappointing AI performance and limited content provided out of the gate could potentially damage the longevity of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, but I'm confident a considerable number of players will have a fantastic time busting ghost friends in the coming weeks. I'm eager to see what's in store for the future of this title and hopeful Illfonic has supplemental features, maps, and tools up their sleeves. In the meantime, fire up that Proton Pack and catch yourself something strange.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
MOVIES
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
ORLANDO, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’

Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

First 'The Little Mermaid' Poster Shares Full Look of Halle Bailey as Ariel

Following the release of a teaser trailer at the recent D23 Expo, Disney has now delivered the first poster for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new poster offers the first full look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, perched on a rock formation staring up at the surface of the water.
MOVIES
Windows Central

Windows Central

217
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy