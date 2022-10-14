Read full article on original website
Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License
Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
FinTech One Finance Debuts BNPL Solution In Egypt
One Finance has rolled out its services in Egypt, with an issued and paid capital worth EGP 100 million, letting businesses make BNPL models for customers, a press release said. One Finance looks at offering integrated consumer financing solutions with various kinds of repayment methods. The company works in various...
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
bitpinas.com
Digital Pilipinas Festival Headlines PH Fintech Fest 2022
Kicking off on the same date as the upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival, which is also organized by Digital Pilipina, Digital Pilipinas Festival (DPF) is set to happen on October 17 to 21, 2022 as it gears towards an anti-fragile system in the country. The event will jump-start a month-long celebration of digital adoption in the ASEAN region.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
iCXeed Ushers in the Future Era of Customer Experience Management With Business Process Innovation
ICXEED PTE. LTD. (iCXeed), a full-suite business process innovation company, announced its much-anticipated customer experience management services at its company launch today. Assembled by seasoned leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and the Philippines, iCXeed sets out to challenge the norms of traditional business process outsourcing. “It is an incredibly...
Demand for Private Jets Rises, Despite Inflation and Higher Fuel Prices
Private jet owners are flying high, according to a study by Airbus Corporate Jets, despite higher fuel prices and inflation. Travel by private jet in the US was up for the first eight months of 2022 to 2.76 million aircraft departures, or 12.3 percent, over pre-pandemic departures in 2019. “We’re seeing a large rise in corporate travelers,” Benoit Defforge, CEO of Airbus Corporate Jets told Robb Report. The company used data from Wing X to identify the level of growth this year, while interviewing 54 senior executives at S&P 500 companies as well as 47 executives at businesses with $500...
TechRadar
The state of cybersecurity during Covid-19
Using a sophisticated malware detection, SMEs can seamlessly protect themselves against the most common threats and crucially, isolate compromised machines. In a very short space of time, Covid-19 has dramatically changed the way the world operates. As governments worldwide mandate social distancing to prevent disease transfer, there has been a significant rise in remote working. This has resulted in a range of issues for many SMEs.
getnews.info
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
ffnews.com
Planet Equips Merchants to Deliver a Truly Connected Commerce Experience With New Online Payment Gateway
Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, has today announced the launch of a new Online Payment Gateway as part of its connected commerce platform. The new Online Payment Gateway fully integrates the specialist digital payment capabilities of Datatrans, which Planet acquired in November 2021, with...
zobuz.com
Today We Know Giuseppe, Entrepreneur with a Trading Company that will be Listed on the Stock Exchange
Giuseppe Eros Lana, founders of ‘‘Trading Millimetrico” – a trademark registered with the EUIPO and WIPO composed of a team of professionals with decades of experience (and in 3 years listed on the stock exchange) – and ”Alfa Advisor” – an artificial intelligence Expert Advisor that has passed hundreds of tests and quality standards with extreme success before being released to the public.
techaiapp.com
Nozomi Networks Report: Building Cyber Resilience in the Water Sector
Water has not typically been an industry closely associated with cybersecurity threats. But this has changed in recent years as the sector has become increasingly automated, with the rapid adoption and use of digital environments. As information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) become digitized and...
salestechstar.com
Vendasta Acquires Yesware To Bring To Market Best-In-Class Sales Engagement Platform
Vendasta and Yesware are accelerating their ability to offer CRM with sales enablement and marketing automation capabilities. Vendasta announced the acquisition of Yesware, a private Boston-based company that offers a robust set of tools for sales teams to track email outreach activity, rapidly test what does and doesn’t work, and share that data across teams to drive better results, faster.
hackernoon.com
Blockchain Application to Transform Supply Chains Towards Sustainability
Blockchain applicability in supply chains currently enjoys widespread attention by researchers, businesses, and policymakers. Blockchain’s immutable, permanent, decentralised, and timely shared record promises transparency in otherwise obscure supply chain networks, from the upstream supplier to the downstream consumer. Thereby, the technology addresses inherent supply chain weaknesses, rooted for example in sourcing, logistics and network collaboration. In response to public demand for responsibly sourced and ethically produced goods, there is considerable interest in whether and how blockchain technology can contribute to more sustainability in supply chains.
ffnews.com
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, European Partners Ramp Up Collaboration on 6G Ecosystem
Ericsson will continue to hold the technical lead role it played in the first stage of the Hexa-X initiative - focusing on creating a system view for future 6G standardization across an ecosystem of major stakeholders spanning ICT, industry and academia. The European Commission (EC) has announced the creation of...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations collaborate on multilateral development banks grant fund
The Bill & Melinda Gates, Open Society, and Rockefeller foundations have announced that they are collaborating on a new fund aimed at unlocking more financing by multilateral development banks (MDBs) to low- and middle-income countries, with an initial commitment of $5.25 million. By aligning its assistance around the recommendations made...
