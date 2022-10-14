Read full article on original website
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
WBTV
Officials give update on Raleigh mass shooting
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
WBTV
Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WBTV
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could likely be tried as an adult, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The juvenile suspect in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Raleigh may not be 18 years old, but he could still be tried as an adult. According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman, filed a juvenile petition against the 15-year-old suspect Friday, so he can be tried as an adult.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
AOL Corp
Raleigh police seek help in finding suspect who stabbed a man in Glenwood South
Raleigh police are seeking assistance in finding a man they say is connected to a stabbing incident in the Glenwood South district. On Oct. 8, Raleigh police officers responded to a stabbing call about 2:15 a.m. on North Boylan Avenue and West Johnson Street. The preliminary investigation found that the...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
cbs17
GoFundMe page created for Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh. Mary Marshall, 34, was one of the five victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the northeast Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood. Marshall’s fiancée, Robert Steele, created a...
cbs17
GoFundMe created for fallen Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city. The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.
cbs17
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others Thursday. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said juvenile petitions were filed against the suspect. “Juvenile petitions have been...
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
cbs17
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School. In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”. “This...
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
News of a Raleigh officer’s death was delivered next to the city’s police memorial
The memorial in front of city hall was dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty, going back to 1922.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
