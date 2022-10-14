ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTV

Officials give update on Raleigh mass shooting

Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fall colors are bringing people to the mountains, which...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult

Earlier this month, the Meck. County DA's Office found that more than 16,000...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe page created for Raleigh mass shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh. Mary Marshall, 34, was one of the five victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the northeast Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood. Marshall’s fiancée, Robert Steele, created a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe created for fallen Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city. The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others Thursday. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said juvenile petitions were filed against the suspect. “Juvenile petitions have been...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC

