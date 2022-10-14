Read full article on original website
hackernoon.com
Blockchain Application to Transform Supply Chains Towards Sustainability
Blockchain applicability in supply chains currently enjoys widespread attention by researchers, businesses, and policymakers. Blockchain’s immutable, permanent, decentralised, and timely shared record promises transparency in otherwise obscure supply chain networks, from the upstream supplier to the downstream consumer. Thereby, the technology addresses inherent supply chain weaknesses, rooted for example in sourcing, logistics and network collaboration. In response to public demand for responsibly sourced and ethically produced goods, there is considerable interest in whether and how blockchain technology can contribute to more sustainability in supply chains.
Control Engineering
Next steps for digital transformation for manufacturers
Digital transformation drivers will remain much the same within the process and manufacturing industries. The latest software platforms will unify people, data and systems to drive improved operational performance and plant efficiency through automated workflows, advanced analytics and enhanced decision support. Ethernet and removing data barriers will also improve digital...
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
Book and Pay Experience Transforming Global Logistics
For freight, logistics, for the middle mile all the way through to the last mile, we might say there are two epochs — BP and AP — before pandemic and after pandemic. Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber told Karen Webster in an interview that before 2020 “many people may not have even known what a supply chain was,’ he said of the $20 trillion industry. “Until it broke.”
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
SolarEdge Releases its Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Sustainable Energy Solutions and Responsible ESG Practices
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the release of its 2021 sustainability report, detailing progress made towards realizing the Company’s sustainability strategy in all Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005277/en/ SolarEdge 13MW floating solar installation (Photo: SolarEdge)
Technology, smart planning are career keys to making the most of a trade show
Experts share ways that presenters and attendees can make the most of trade shows for work. Advice includes using technology to best advantage and planning ahead to send the best team possible.
salestechstar.com
iCXeed Ushers in the Future Era of Customer Experience Management With Business Process Innovation
ICXEED PTE. LTD. (iCXeed), a full-suite business process innovation company, announced its much-anticipated customer experience management services at its company launch today. Assembled by seasoned leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and the Philippines, iCXeed sets out to challenge the norms of traditional business process outsourcing. “It is an incredibly...
thepennyhoarder.com
Glow Networks is Paying Up to $43/Hour for a Junior Project Manager
Glow Networks, a networking solutions provider, is hiring a junior project manager to work for six to 12 months, with a possible extension. The salary range is $40 to $43 per hour. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be preparing reports and project-related...
JOBS・
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
PV Tech
Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge
Alexander Hansen Bakken, cybersecurity consultant at DNV, reveals the cyber vulnerabilities arising as solar farm operational technologies become more networked and connected, and recommends approaches to reduce the risk. Cybersecurity threats to the grid-connected solar PV sector are becoming more common, complex, and creative as hackers gradually seek opportunities to...
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
Cognigy Names Hardy Myers Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, Amidst Accelerating Conversational AI Market
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Hardy Myers has been appointed senior vice president, business development and strategy for the company. In this role, Myers will work closely with Cognigy’s co-founders and senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure and activate partnerships, and implement the optimal business processes to achieve Cognigy’s strategic and financial objectives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005168/en/ To further their leadership in conversational AI, Cognigy has appointed Hardy Myers as SVP, business development and strategy. Myers will work with Cognigy’s senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure partnerships, and implement optimal business processes to achieve strategic and financial objectives. (Photo: Business Wire)
moderncampground.com
Canadian Tourism Ministers Collaborate to Support Canadian Tourism Industry
Tourism ministers at federal, provincial, and territorial levels met in person in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada), for the annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM) meeting. According to a release, Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia Minister of...
ZOA Energy Brings Balanced Energy to Canada, Marking Brand’s First International Expansion
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- ZOA Energy, the fastest-growing energy drink on the US market, is bringing its authentic ingredients and natural caffeine powered by green, unroasted coffee beans and green tea, to Canada, marking the brand’s first international expansion since its launch in March 2021. Responding to consumer demands, ZOA Energy’s fan-favorite flavors, Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange are now available in both the east and west regions of Canada, including all ten provinces, on ZOA Energy’s website, Amazon, and in Costco stores, in a 12oz variety pack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005226/en/ ZOA Energy Brings Zero Sugar White Peach, Tropical Punch and Wild Orange to Canadian consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
agritechtomorrow.com
Sustainable Agri-tech Startup Vitæ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Its 100% Autonomous Home Smart Gardening System
The British company’s Vitæ Halo is an innovative indoor herb garden that allows you to grow fresh and organic plants directly from the comfort of your home. London, UK — 12 October 2022 — Vitæ, the award-winning company that aims to reinvent urban agriculture, is launching the Vitæ Halo, an innovative indoor herb garden that grows fresh, tasteful herbs whenever or wherever you need them. The British company, founded in 2020, offers a product made from 100% bio plastic, that uses 90% less water than soil-based agriculture, with 100% organic seeds and nutrients. With the Vitæ Halo Indoor Garden, Vitæ makes growing your own food easier, more sustainable, entirely autonomous, and unlike traditional gardening. The company is launching an IndieGogo campaign on 31st October 2022, with the goal to build bigger and more refined units which can be used domestically and commercially in urban spaces.
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
takeitcool.com
2-Propanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “2-Propanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Propanol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Propanol. Process Included. 2-Propanol Production from Propene via Direct Hydration. 2-Propanol Production from...
