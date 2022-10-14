Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Rams Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - OUT
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) - OUT
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
OL Cameron Erving (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Robbie Anderson (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
LIMITED
CB CJ Henderson (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
WR DJ Moore (shoulder)- NO GAME STATUS
S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS
TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - NO GAME STATUS
