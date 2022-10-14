Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City hosts Goodland for Senior Night
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–It may only be the third home game of the year for the Scott City Beavers, but it’s their regular season home finale, as the Goodland Cowboys come to Darner Field for a 7 pm kickoff in Class 3A, District 8 play. Goodland is coming...
westernkansasnews.com
Conqs snap two-game losing streak in win over Ellsworth
Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium, the Dodge City Conquistadors never trailed on homecoming, and held off Ellsworth for a 21-14 win. Dodge City would drive down to the Panther 19 on their opening series, but were stuffed on fourth down,...
catchitkansas.com
Great Bend scores late, hangs on for fifth-straight win
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A 19-game losing streak that ended earlier this season feels like a distant memory now for the Great Bend football team. The Panthers entered Friday’s game against Ulysses riding a 4-game win streak and high hopes of hosting a Class 5A playoff game. But first they had to get by Ulysses. The Panthers used a 19-play, 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter to get the job done 27-22. “When we needed it they came up big, and that’s what you want to see,” said Great Bend coach Erin Beck. “I just feel like we came out a little too lackadaisical, just a little too slow to start this thing. Even as we’re scoring touchdowns and feeling good about things, it just didn’t quite have that feel we really need to take to be that home-hosting Class 5A team.”
westernkansasnews.com
Lady Beaver Tennis ends season at state
Prairie Village, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Lady Beaver tennis team knew they would be in for a tough weekend at the Class 4A State Tennis meet on Friday. Their opening day would be a tough day for the three juniors, as they saw their season end in Prairie Village at the Harmon Park Tennis complex.
KAKE TV
Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
Comments / 0