Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That Halbrand Is Sauron (So Far)
The evidence that Halbrand is Sauron is stacking up, so here's every clue 'The Rings of Power' has dropped to fuel this popular fan theory.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who is older, Galadriel or Gandalf?
Galadriel and Gandalf are both ancient creatures in The Lord of the Rings. Even though the grey wizard seems to hold the Lady of Galadhrim in reverence, the history of Arda reveals that it is she who should be diffident towards the Istari, and not vice versa. For one thing,...
Rings of Power confirms a major character's identity with a Lord of the Rings callback
One "throwaway" line in the Prime Video series seems to suggest that The Stranger is someone we already know very well
Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel
The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Collider
What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss, at length, that huge Sauron reveal
Warning! Spoilers for the Rings of Power season 1 finale ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen episode 8
Collider
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
Popculture
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 9 Recap: Coup de Throne
The king is dead, long live the, um… Queen? King? Who knows? Take your pick! But choose carefully, because Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) isn’t shaking hands (pun intended) with anyone not willing to swear fealty to his grandson, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in this week's episode of House of the Dragon. As a matter of fact, depending on how you wish to express your discontentment with the Hightower’s choice of a monarch, you might even end up hanging from one of the Red Keep’s many walls. It’s not that Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) condones her father’s actions, mind you, but she doesn’t have time to preserve the lives of every lord that might question her son’s rise to the Iron Throne, busy as she is trying to further her own power project. Meanwhile, at Dragonstone, a clueless and notably absent Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is probably putting her kids to sleep and anxiously waiting to return to King’s Landing to finally make up for lost time with her dear childhood friend. In "The Green Council," as in the Game of Thrones universe in general, information is key if you want to get the crown. And, right now, only one side of the Dance of the Dragons knows what’s what. It’s up to Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) to bring her former daughter-in-law up to speed.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Compares Season 2 to 'Spinal Tap'
This summer Anson Mount returned to our screens as Captain Christopher Pike in the latest Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Mount first took up the role in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and by popular demand, Strange New Worlds was ordered with Mount, alongside Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish got the chance to catch up with Mount ahead of his upcoming role in Joseph Sorrentino's MK Ultra, which is based on a true story. Naturally, Radish took the opportunity to check in with the actor about the upcoming second season which was filmed back to back with the first.
Collider
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
TVGuide.com
Sauron Actor Breaks Down the Big Reveal in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, "Alloyed." Read at your own risk!]. The identity of the Dark Lord has come to light. The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed that Sauron has been in plain sight all season long — in the form of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the so-called "King of the Southlands." Halbrand first met Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in the middle of the ocean, and since then the two have developed a close bond and traversed from sea to land, Numenor to Middle-earth. But it turns out that Galadriel's new ally is actually her nemesis. In The Rings of Power Episode 8, Galadriel attempts to fight Halbrand after discovering that he is Sauron. The Dark Lord easily overpowers her, and after Galadriel rejects his proposal to join him, he traps her in illusions and leaves her to drown in the water.
Collider
