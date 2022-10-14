Who doesn’t love a good whodunit? It feels like murder mysteries are having a bit of a resurgence. Do we have Rian Johnson’s star-studded 2019 film Knives Out to thank for that? Quite possibly. Since then, a number of titles have been filling the murder mystery mold (The Outfit, Death on the Nile, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Confess, Fletch) and have done so with varying degrees of success. Some try to be too glamorous and neglect the mystery at hand, others fall a little flat because they only focus on the mystery. Magpie Murders, a new mystery from PBS Masterpiece, strikes a nice balance between intriguing mystery and beautiful backdrop, though Lesley Manville’s performance is what really makes this mystery one worth solving.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO