ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop

Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
SMALL BUSINESS
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition

Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
BRISBANE, CA
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy