worldcoffeeportal.com
7-Eleven to serve Fairtrade coffee across its 700 Australian stores
Convenience retailer 7-Eleven operates more than 700 stores across Australia | Photo credit: Josh Chiodo. 7-Eleven has boosted the sustainability credentials of its coffee, with every beverage sold now 100% Fairtrade certified. The convenience retailer, which operates more than 700 stores across Australia, said the move to 100% Fairtrade certified...
aiexpress.io
AB Tasty Acquires Epoq – FinSMEs
AB Tasty, a Paris, France-based expertise optimization firm, acquired Epoq web companies GmbH, an Ettlingen, Germany-based AI-driven suggestion and sensible search answer supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition goals to amplify AB Tasty’s providing to energy related and fascinating buyer experiences by way of suggestions...
salestechstar.com
EPOS and Mindtree Expand Strategic Digital Engineering Partnership
Mindtree and EPOS to develop next-generation audio products, technologies, and experiences. Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has extended its relationship with premium audio and video solutions brand, EPOS as a digital engineering partner to help augment and accelerate the brand’s development of audio technologies and solutions.
Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping
With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
restaurantclicks.com
The Top-Selling Beers in America
While seasonal changes bring about different beer selections in grocery stores and restaurants, most people living in America have probably noticed the same core beers offered everywhere year round. While I enjoy craft beer as much as anyone, there is a reason these top-selling beers dominate the market—they have a...
QC Ally Hires Industry Powerhouse Kristin Broadley as Chief Innovation Officer to Expand Tech-Enabled Loan Quality Initiatives
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- QC Ally today announced that Kristin Broadley has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer. With a mortgage background spanning more than 20 years -- most recently as Vice President of Enterprise Risk for Rocket Central, Kristin will help elevate the company’s position as the leader in tech-enabled enterprise loan quality and audit services for the financial services industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005271/en/ Kristin Broadley, QC Ally’s Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Indian LED Lighting Market to be Driven by the Versatile Uses of LED Lights in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by EMR titled, ‘Indian LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian LED lighting market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, sectors, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the...
ArchDaily
Enhancing Sustainable Building in Latin America: The CLESAL Project
Written by Camila Prieto | Translated by Eduardo Souza October 18. How to face global warming is one of the main challenges we face today as a society. Its impact on biodiversity and natural resources has led to the collective search for sustainable strategies to reduce its negative environmental effects.
salestechstar.com
OMNIQ Named a Total Solution Partner for One of The Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence for Robotics Supply Chain Management
OMNIQ Corp., a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that the company has been named a Total Solution Partner for one of the Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence. OMNIQ’s comprehensive offering will be utilized for manufacturing, fulfilment and distribution solutions. The company, together with their partner allows for quick decision making with easy-to-use robotics management software delivering a fully automated warehouse.
scaffoldmag.com
International Rental News - October 2022
From leading edge machines and tools to business transformation and award nominees, KHL journalists share last-minute news on what to expect at the world’s largest trade fair from 24 to 30 October at Messe Munich. EUROPEAN RENTAL AWARDS 2023. Save the date: the European Rental Awards 2023 will take...
alpenhornnews.com
Tactical Communications Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Tactical Communications Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2026
The recent research on Tactical Communications market offers a 360-degree view of this sector in terms of its categories, noteworthy trends, and projections for the period 2022-2027. It describes the factors that will drive market growth, potential opportunities, and threats in the coming years, while focusing on consumption value and volume. The literature also describes the effect of COVID-19 on this industry and gives valuable advice to businesses to deal with the difficulties that follow.
alpenhornnews.com
Sodium Citrate Pre-filled Syringes market to showcase an annual healthy growth rate over 2022-2028
The business intelligence study on the Sodium Citrate Pre-filled Syringes market makes several conclusions on growth factors, difficulties, and opportunities that affect the revenue margins of the industry landscape from 2022 to 2028. The market is expected to have a significant growth rate during the projection period and therefore accumulate a sizeable valuation by the end of 2028, according to notable results derived from primary and secondary research approaches.
worldcoffeeportal.com
5 to go surpasses 400 stores in Romania
5 to go is targeting further regional expansion over the next five years to reach 1,000 stores in Romania | Photo credit: 5 to go. Romanian coffee chain 5 to go has surpassed 400 stores in its native market, opening an average of 16 new locations each month throughout 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: MAS Expands Sustainability Group, Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that Ms. Gillian Tan will be appointed Chief Sustainability Officer “from 17 October 2022, in addition to her current role as Assistant Managing Director (Development & International).”. MAS’ current Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Darian McBain, will “leave MAS in December 2022 to...
Aha Selected Creates Platform For Premium Apparel at Affordable Prices
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- This winter season, rising brand Aha Selected is introducing its new “Puffer” down jacket series designed for a variety of activities including sports, casual, and city life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005652/en/ AHA SELECTED (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
Belize Bank extends core banking partnership with Finastra
Belize Bank has extended its partnership with Finastra and has migrated the operations of Scotiabank (Belize) onto Finastra’s Fusion Essence core banking platform. One of the largest banks operating in Belize, Belize Bank provides retail, corporate and commercial banking services. It is owned by Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL), which recently completed the acquisition of the local operations of Scotiabank.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Dow Commits to Accelerating the Circular Ecosystem by Transforming Waste and Alternative Feedstock to Deliver 3 Million Metric Tons Per Year of Circular and Renewable Solutions by 2030
Dow Inc. announced that it will accelerate the sustainability targets the Company set in 2020 by expanding its Stop the Waste target to a Transform the Waste target. By 2030, Dow will transform plastic waste and other forms of alternative feedstock to commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually. To do this, Dow will expand its efforts to stop the waste by building industrial ecosystems to collect, reuse or recycle waste and expand its portfolio to meet rapidly growing demand.
aircargonews.net
Qatar partners with Siemens on digitalisation
Siemens Logistics, Qatar Airways Cargo and Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) Cargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote close cooperation in digitalising cargo handling processes. The collaborative project is due to deploy the latest in data analytics applications and predictive maintenance. Planned activities under the MoU include joint...
Data Company Luminate Rebrands Variety Insight As Luminate Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: Luminate, a venture supported by Deadline parent Penske Media, today announced the launch of Luminate Film & TV, a rebranding of the company’s film, TV, and SVOD metadata provider. The company powers the Billboard charts and provides data on music sales, consumer engagement, and extensive production metadata on TV and film. Effective today, the company’s platform Variety Insight — which maintains a dataset of more than 1.5 million creative personnel, including actors, influencers, producers, executives, directors, and below-the-line talent — will operate under the new Luminate Film & TV brand. “I’m proud of what Variety Insight has become and how our team...
todaysemobility.com
EMCO Mecof's MEGAMILL gives Bystronic a strong productivity boost
In machine tool manufacturing, one of the main preconditions for ensuring productivity and delivery readiness is a cleanly structured production process, with precisely timed production sequences and reliably functioning manufacturing systems. This can only be achieved if the customer and supplier take a common, goal-oriented approach to production chain projects.
