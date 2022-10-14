ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seven Miles Coffee Company announces Phil Restall as new CEO

Earlier this year 7MCC said it had completed its goal to become an end-to-end coffee solution business | Photo credit: Seven Miles Coffee Roasters. Seven Miles Coffee Company (7MCC) has appointed Phil Restall as its new CEO after announcing that incumbent Jenny Willits will be stepping down from the role at the end of October 2022.
Paris Baguette opens first UK store in London

SPC Group plans to reach 20 franchised Paris Baguette outlets across the UK by 2025 | Photo credit: SPC Group. South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group has opened its first Paris Baguette store in the UK as it continues to scale its European presence. The store opening, located at a...

