Read full article on original website
Related
worldcoffeeportal.com
Seven Miles Coffee Company announces Phil Restall as new CEO
Earlier this year 7MCC said it had completed its goal to become an end-to-end coffee solution business | Photo credit: Seven Miles Coffee Roasters. Seven Miles Coffee Company (7MCC) has appointed Phil Restall as its new CEO after announcing that incumbent Jenny Willits will be stepping down from the role at the end of October 2022.
Attrition at Amazon is costing the company $8 billion a year, with workers twice as likely to leave by choice than be fired, report says
In 2021, only a third of Amazon's new hires stayed with the company for 90 or more days, per Endgadget, which cited leaked documents.
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The S&P 500 rose 2% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Paris Baguette opens first UK store in London
SPC Group plans to reach 20 franchised Paris Baguette outlets across the UK by 2025 | Photo credit: SPC Group. South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group has opened its first Paris Baguette store in the UK as it continues to scale its European presence. The store opening, located at a...
Comments / 0