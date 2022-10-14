I’ve been avoiding this topic because it’s so heavy and complex, but I can’t call myself a mental health advocate without mentioning grief and how it compounds the issue. My instinct when it comes to grief is to suppress it, and I know I’m not alone in that. But if you don’t acknowledge your pain, it can grow bigger and lead to depression and anxiety. This is known as situational depression or adjustment disorder. Any kind of...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO