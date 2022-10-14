Read full article on original website
msn.com
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for chronic pain?
Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Healthline
More Hot Flashes, Night Sweats During Menopause Linked to Dementia, Stroke Risk
Hot flashes and night sweats during menopause may be an indication of an increased risk for issues like stroke and dementia, according to a new study. The new research suggests that people who experience more hot flashes and night sweats during menopause have more white matter hyperintensities, a brain biomarker that can put people at higher risks for dementia and stroke.
Medical News Today
Eczema: New drug reduces symptoms by 75% in infants and young children
Between 15% and 20% of children worldwide have an inflammatory skin condition known as eczema. Results from a phase 3 clinical trial found the medication dupilumab provides at least a 75% improvement in eczema symptoms in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. U.S. regulators approved the use of...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
News-Medical.net
The Role of Estrogen in Pregnancy
The increased production of certain hormones throughout pregnancy is essential for maintaining the health of both the mother and fetus. Human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG), human placental lactogen (hPL), progesterone, and estrogen are the most notable hormones involved in pregnancy. The placenta and estrogen. During the first ten weeks of...
entrepreneursbreak.com
What Might You Want to Know About Pain Relief Oil?
Many people will have to deal with pain at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, some people suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain is pain that lasts three or more months. It is estimated that in NZ, 1 in 8 people are dealing with some form of chronic pain. Because...
What's situational depression? Here's why it can affect us all.
I’ve been avoiding this topic because it’s so heavy and complex, but I can’t call myself a mental health advocate without mentioning grief and how it compounds the issue. My instinct when it comes to grief is to suppress it, and I know I’m not alone in that. But if you don’t acknowledge your pain, it can grow bigger and lead to depression and anxiety. This is known as situational depression or adjustment disorder. Any kind of...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Medical Researchers Discover Surprising Protective Properties of Pain
Pain is one of evolution’s most effective mechanisms for detecting injury and letting us know that something is wrong. It acts as a warning system, telling us to stop and pay attention to our body. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm signal? What if...
MedicalXpress
Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong—an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm bell?...
